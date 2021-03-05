Brand Statement

We are a hospitality business that specializes in ensuring that our customers can enjoy a different reality to their norm, that is in the form of enjoying the luxuries that a castle has to offer.



Background

Luxury Castle Hire is committed in ensuring that we maintain a high level of service for customers who are seeking to benefit from any of the over 150 castles we have available in our portfolio. We understand the routine of life and we are passionate about making sure that your stay will be memorable.



Why hire a Castle?

We understand that hiring a castle may initially seem outlandish, however when there are significant life events to celebrate or the booking a company retreat to think about, something unforgettable should be considered and that is the nature of what we provide. Helping to foster greater company comradery within your organization or providing great conversation matter for attendees to your significant life event.



Why Luxury Castle Hire?

We have been in business since 1960 as a result we are knowledgeable about the nature of the service we provide, ensuring a demand specific service to the need our customers have.



Amazing Rentals For Amazing Events



We offer:

LUXURY PROPERTIES

HIRE A CASTLE

HIRE A VILLA

HIRE AN ISLAND

HIRE A CHALET



For

SPECIAL OCASSIONS such as:

FATHERS DAY

MURDER MYSTERY EXPERIENCE

PAMPER PACKAGES

KIDS BIRTHDAY PARTIES AT LUXURY CASTLE HIRE

ALL ANNIVERSARIES

HALLOWEEN EVENTS 2021

VALENTINE'S DAY

LUXURY STAG PARTY

HEN PARTY

BABY SHOWERS

CELEBRATE YOUR BIG BIRTHDAY

CORPORATE EVENTS

GRADUATION IN A CASTLE

CHRISTMAS FESTIVITIES

NEW YEAR 2022

WEDDINGS

HONEYMOON



#Covid19 We Are Taking Bookings As Normal On Our Site. All properties Are Available And Taking Bookings For All Accommodation.



We are also providing luxury isolation staycations in style at most of our properties worldwide.



We are providing discounts for all bookings in 2021 to 2025



