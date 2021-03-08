CASTLES FOR WEDDINGS IN UK

Are you one of those girls who grew up with the dream of being a princess for a day, on their wedding day? Or, have you dreamt of feeling like a prince on the most special day of your life? If your answer is “Yes”, then let us tell you, your dream can be fulfilled with a beautiful fairytale castle wedding in Ireland. We have partnered with a number of majestic and beautiful castles that suit a wide range of budget and taste. These castles offer private rooms as well as the facilities of 5-star hotels to cater to all your and your guests’ needs.



WE MAKE YOUR DREAM WEDDING POSSIBLE!

At Luxury Castle Hire, we make sure that the castles provide you with the right blend of quiet cosy corners and large rooms along with more practical things such as enough parking space and bathroom – so that you can enjoy the splendour of the surroundings.



UNBIASED ADVICE FROM CASTLE WEDDING EXPERTS!

With gorgeous landscaped grounds and architectural splendour of the castle itself – the castles featured by Luxury Castle Hire are a perfect place for romance infused with history. And the best part about our service is that we will be there with you in every step of the way – to make sure you have the perfect wedding – just as your dream!







Brand Statement

We are a hospitality business that specializes in ensuring that our customers can enjoy a different reality to their norm, that is in the form of enjoying the luxuries that a castle has to offer.



Background

Luxury Castle Hire is committed in ensuring that we maintain a high level of service for customers who are seeking to benefit from any of the over 150 castles we have available in our portfolio. We understand the routine of life and we are passionate about making sure that your stay will be memorable.



Why hire a Castle?

We understand that hiring a castle may initially seem outlandish, however when there are significant life events to celebrate or the booking a company retreat to think about, something unforgettable should be considered and that is the nature of what we provide. Helping to foster greater company comradery within your organization or providing great conversation matter for attendees to your significant life event.



Why Luxury Castle Hire?

We have been in business since 1960 as a result we are knowledgeable about the nature of the service we provide, ensuring a demand specific service to the need our customers have.



