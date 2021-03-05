London, 5 March 2021: National Geographic Traveller Food presents 12 ways to shake up breakfast in 2021, taking inspiration from global cuisines as far afield as Jamaica, Vietnam and the US Deep South.



In the Spring edition of this special issue series, out now, get to know some of the world’s most treasured morning meals, from shakshuka in Israel and idli in Southern India to Japanese rolled omelettes and Mexican chilaquiles. The issue also looks closer to home, sampling the many variations of the classic fried breakfast found throughout the British Isles, from Belfast to Cornwall.



The new issue follows the magazine’s success at the recent British Society of Magazine Editors Awards. At last month’s ceremony, editor Glen Mutel received a Highly Commended in the Food & Drink category for the second year in a row. The accolade marks the end of a challenging year, during which Glen and his team have produced three issues of the magazine remotely and had to overcome difficulties in producing travel content due to the effects of the global pandemic.



On the new issue, Glen said: “Once lockdown is eased, and some sort of normality returns, I know I won’t be alone in wanting to mix things up. And where better to start then with our morning routines? In 2021, it’s time to do things differently, whether it’s swapping scrambled eggs for shakshuka or eggs sardou, or even plotting a trip to Istanbul’s Breakfast-makers’ Street.”



Also in this issue, travel to Provence, to meet the new wave of distillers breathing fresh life into pastis, France’s beloved aniseed tipple; enjoy a homegrown feast with the residents of Svanholm, a commune in Denmark; and dine on empanadas and asado-cooked meats, gaucho style, in Argentina. All this, plus the culinary highlights of Montreal, Alentejo and Los Angeles.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruction: Ceviche — the secrets of the Peruvian raw fish dish

• Recipe Journal: Four shellfish dishes from around the world

• My Life in Food: Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson on New Mexican cuisine and the joys of tiramisu

• Five ways with: Chef and restaurateur Robin Gill on how to get the best out of horseradish

• Try it Now: Singaporean street food is recognised by UNESCO

• Make Perfect: Tips for making crisp-yet-gooey Spanish croquetas

• The Pioneer: Chef Michael Elégbèdé on his own distinct approach to Nigerian cuisine



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives.



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets.



