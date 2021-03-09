Low-Code Workflow Automation Service Increases the Value of Customer, Employee and Partner Relationships Through Enhanced Integrated Experiences



Chesterbrook, Pa. – March 9, 2021 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), today announced enhancements to Flow, Boomi’s low-code workflow automation service, with support for multicloud and hybrid cloud deployments to enable cloud agility with built-in protection for sensitive data. With these new enhancements to Flow, businesses can increase the value of customer, employee and partner relationships by delivering trusted engagement, fast.



As digital transformation continues to accelerate, organizations are under increasing pressure to engage with many personas across a range of locations and devices. Trusted user engagement activates interest, invites customer loyalty, and harmonizes workflows – making it the differentiating capability that will make or break relationships between people and digital business. With Boomi Flow, businesses can deliver trusted user engagement that meets customers where they are, with support for multicloud architecture across application and workflow components.



“The industry has been clamoring for a multicloud solution that can create integrated experiences and enable digital engagement with audiences in a seamless way,” said Ed Macosky, head of product at Boomi. “With Flow, organizations can seamlessly deploy and automate workflows and applications across diverse environments in ways that best fit their architectures. The net result is the ability to personalize the customer journey for different personas, creating unique avenues of interaction that build up brand loyalty.”



Boomi Flow enables businesses to accelerate cloud-first strategies without introducing risk. Organizations can run Boomi Flow applications in any cloud, including hybrid, multicloud, and on-premises deployments. Architected for easy synchronization and a minimal on-premises footprint to avoid future migration challenges, Flow supports data control and security with deployment flexibility and the ability to run apps from private clouds while leveraging the design convenience of a cloud-native workspace.



“Boomi has served as the backbone of our digital transformation engine as we seek to better serve our partners and scale for rapid growth,” said Tim Heger, CTO and CISO at HealthBridge, which provides a first-of-its-kind financial solution that bridges the gap between the high cost of healthcare and an employee’s financial wellbeing. “Boomi Flow is enabling us to spin up crucial engagement portals for our partners in record time, carving months out of our development cycles, streamlining operations, and increasing time to production by about 10X.”



Flow empowers customers to streamline operations with one touch deployment, better control of data movement, and enhanced governance of sensitive data. This means Flow enables the creation of custom workflows and applications – while complying with regulatory mandates and corporate policies around data protection. Customers who use Flow to build user engagement can take advantage of the benefits of multicloud deployment agility while keeping the Flow runtime and associated data within their private boundary, assuring the protection of sensitive data with improved management.



Boomi Flow is now generally available.



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 13,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.



