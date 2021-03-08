BuyBritain.com, the world’s largest online marketplace of exclusively British-made products, has curated a selection of stunning British-made Mother’s Day gift ideas supporting local makers around the UK.



Gifts include a Personalised Gin and Tonic knife, award-winning chocolates, jewellery from Rebecca Oxenham and Scottish pink gin. Perfect for showing love for your mum, while supporting some of the best makers in the UK.



In time for Mother’s Day, Buy Britain has curated some of the most exclusive, sustainable, products in Britain championing ‘local hero’ products with a ‘100% British badge’, where all materials and components are UK sourced offering sustainability and carbon benefits through good manufacturing processes and reduced shipping distances.



With Rishi Sunak backing buying British in 2021 and data revealing consumers are overwhelmingly more likely to ‘buy British’ post Brexit, there is increased demand for both makers to sell and consumers to buy products made in the UK.



Buy Britain aims to create jobs, keep British skills alive and make it easy for people to find and support local businesses selling quality British-made goods.



Bestsellers include HM The Queen’s glovemaker’s new technology anti-viral gloves ‘The Liz’, Clive’s Rhubarb sparkling wine, famous Covent Garden jeweller F&M De Santis, The British Honey Company’s Keepr’s British Raspberry & Honey Gin, Hettie's Throws and Webber’s British Furniture.



Michael Oszmann, BuyBritain.com founder says: “Our inspiration for launching the Mother’s Day collection was seeing the variety of amazing local skills and craftsmanship throughout the country. There has been increasing demand to buy British, with people finding it difficult to find British-made products. We’re absolutely delighted to now be working with some of the UK’s best makers who have become our partners and growing community. Now British customers can have the best of British goods in one place they can trust and feel really good about supporting local businesses and jobs. Seeing the struggles that local businesses have faced with global competitors, Brexit and Covid 19, we are doing our best to help that situation. We’ve seen immediate success, with the site gaining strong pre Mother’s Day and Easter sales.”



Buy Britain seller and jeweller Franco De Santis from F&M De Santis, had successfully traded from Covent Garden’s Jubilee Market for many years, until Covid 19 hit their business hard. He said: “Partnering with BuyBritain.com has been a lifesaver for our business. Like us, many small British businesses do not yet have an online shop or find it hard to promote themselves online. Buy Britain has offered us a free and easy solution as a brilliant additional sales and promotion channel”.



Longer term, there is an aim for Buy Britain to establish a foundation incubator to support local businesses and start-ups and give something back. As Buy Britain grows, the company also has ambition to promote brands to a global audience.



See the full selection of Mother’s Day gifts here and highlighted below. Copy and HI RES images available on request.





1. Aurosa Chocolates, Made in London, £20



Individual chocolates filled with a ganache of honey, Greek mandarin olive oil, Modena balsamic vinegar and spiced with black cardamom. Enrobed in smooth 90% Madagascan chocolate.

Each chocolate is reduced sugar, dairy and artificial colouring free. Available in boxes of 6 (70g) and 12 (140g)





2. Personalised Gin For Mum, £35.00, Made in The Cotswolds.



Sadly, Mothering Sunday 2020 was a write off for so many. So, make your mum feel super special in 2021 with a bespoke personalised tin of gin from Gin In A Tin: gins of distinction, that speak volumes, in stylish tins.



Add any message, name, phrase (such as ”Chrissie the best Mum in the whole World”) to the label, making it personal and an item to be cherished after all the delicious gin has been devoured!



3. Fine Silver Jewellery Making Kit, £80.00, Made in Hampshire



Perfect for your creative mum who would love to try out a new skill.



A lockdown best seller.



Learn a new skill – all from this neat little box.



Create your own unique and eco-friendly solid silver pendant necklace or earrings with this beautiful kit.



No previous experience required as there is a full colour booklet included which takes you through the step by step process.



This kit includes all the tools your mum needs to design and make her own bespoke, eco-friendly earrings or pendant necklace using the magic of silver clay. Presented in a beautiful little box that fits through your letterbox.



One tree is planted for every sale.



4. Caroline Design Handmade Gift Card: Mums are like Buttons, £4.00, Made in Somerset



The perfect card that says it all.



Mum are like buttons…

They hold everything together!



Never has a truer word been spoken.



Lovingly handcrafted cards made by Caroline Design in the heart of the Chew Valley.



All cards are 100% designed and handmade in the UK.



Free UK Postage on all orders.



5. Sherlock Holmes Tartan Pillbox Faux Fur Hat, £60.00, Made in Scotland.



Created by Tania Henzell, the step-great-great-granddaughter of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle who created the famous detective Sherlock Holmes - these gorgeous faux fur pillbox hats will certainly keep your mum warm, snug and stylish while walking the dogs.



6. Mum in a Million ‘Highlands’ Box at BuyBritain.com, £37.00. Made in The Highlands



Show mum how much she means to you with the Mum in a Million Box celebrating The Highlands at BuyBritain.com, £37.00.



Mum can get crafty with a DIY Harris Tweed lavender heart kit, which comes with all the materials you need and full instructions to make your own decorative tweed heart.



The Hebrides Colouring Book will take you on an illustrated tour of the islands! Colour in images from Iona, Staffa, Skye, and more, with illustrations including Lews Castle, Highland cows, Scolpaig Tower, boats, Iona Abbey, Kisimul Castle on Barra, a croft house, Staffa, the Skye Bridge and a VW campervan on the beach. A set of 12 A Whale of a Time branded mini colouring pencils is also included so you can get colouring straight away!



The Mum in a Million Box also features an A6 Cath Waters notepad. Your notepad will have one of Cath Waters’ beautiful artworks on it – either “The Road North” Glencoe, the Sound of Mull, Reef Beach on the Isle of Lewis or The Cuillins on the Isle of Skye. For taking notes and doodling on your notepad, we have A Whale of a Time pencils from Pencil Me In from Elgin, Moray. Presented in a pretty box, each of the four pencils has a different engraving: ‘Having A Whale of a Time…’, ‘crafting’, ‘thinking’, ‘eating chocolate’!



And as the message on the pencils suggest, the Mum in a Million Box includes a yummy bar of chocolate from Chocolates of Glenshiel.





7. Crossbill Gin

Fresh Staghorn Sumac foraged in New Hampshire, flown to Scotland and infused with fresh Scottish juniper, creates a unique exceptionally dry gin with a citrus burst. £24.95. Made in Scotland.



