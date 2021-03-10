Of all the trends in the beauty world, none has had as big an impact as skin care products made with CBD oil.



A Cornish company, EthicaCBD, has recently launched a skin care range using CBD and hemp seed oil as ingredients. CBD, or ‘Cannabidiol’ to give it its proper name, is an extract of the cannabis plant, as is hemp seed oil which is incredibly rich in nutrients such as omega 3 and 6. The nutrient-rich ingredients are hailed as helping everything from age wrinkles to inflammation, and is proving to be one of the biggest buzzwords in the beauty industry right now.



One of EthicaCBD’s founders, Ruarri Spurgeon, says “Thanks to increased medical research and a re-education around CBD, the naturally occurring compound has become more and more desirable. We’re proud to be leading the way for ethical, pure CBD and hemp skin care products here in Cornwall''.



Skin care products made from CBD and hemp are extremely nourishing with an incredibly curative effect on the skin. The EthicaCBD skincare range uses organically-grown natural hemp extracts to invigorate your skin. The company’s naturally moisture-rich plant extract formulations are enhanced with organically-grown CBD and promise to nourish, moisturise, soothe and return skin to a healthier and more radiant natural state. EthicaCBD has worked hard to create purely natural skin care with no ‘nasties’.



CBD is legal in the UK. Although derived from the cannabis plant, the most important distinction to make between CBD and other cannabis-related products is the absence of THC (the chemical which gives cannabis users the famous ‘high’). The number of people using CBD oil in the UK alone is estimated to stand at around 1.3m.



Co-founder Ruarri has an in-depth understanding of the cannabis plant and recognises exactly what it takes to create the best possible products from this versatile ingredient. He explains further, “The production methods we employ are craftsman-like in their precision to detail. Scientific quadruple-testing is strictly undertaken to guarantee absolute quality in our final product. And at each stage of the process, we can proudly claim to be cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and free from toxins and heavy metals.”



To buy EthicaCBD’s range of skin care products head to https://ethicacbd.com/.



About: EthicaCBD stemmed from founder Oli’s condition with ankylosing spondylitis. Confident that a high-quality CBD extract would help his personal circumstances, he became frustrated by the inferior products currently on offer to him. Oli knew that a CBD range with consistently high levels of purity would benefit not only him but potentially millions of others too, so he set about establishing EthicaCBD. The brief was simple: to offer the best CBD products to its consumers, placing an uncompromising emphasis on quality. Something he can proudly and confidently say he has achieved.

The company is based in Bude, Cornwall.

Price point: skin care range starts at around £25-30 for face cream.