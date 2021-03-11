The acqusition positions us perfectly to maximise opportunities within the public health sector

Arrow is delighted to announce the acquisition of Complete Networks Limited which marks a significant milestone for the business. The deal allows Arrow to utilise its significant private sector experience to cement its position in the public sector.



Based in Castle Donnington, Complete Networks is a leading provider of critical managed WAN and LAN solutions. The company is particularly successful in the NHS with a number of hospitals and two ambulance services among its customer base.



Complete Networks leverages its highly developed skill set to design extremely resilient critical service networks suitable for the emergency services where high availability is critical.



Mike Jones, Founder and MD of Complete Networks: “We are very excited about joining forces with Arrow. Both companies have a very aligned focus on delivering the highest level of customer experience and delivering leading edge solutions. Utilising our combined expertise will provide a real competitive advantage.”



Commenting on the acquisition, CEO of Arrow, Richard Burke said: “I’m delighted to welcome the Complete Networks team to Arrow. The business will enable us to expand our foothold in the public sector and NHS in particular. The acqusition positions us perfectly to maximise opportunities within the public health sector as the transition to digitalisation builds momentum in the coming years.”



Arrow was assisted on the acquisition by both Deloitte, led by Deborah Angel and RSM, led by Rob McCarthy. Keystone Partners, led by Adam Rowlands advised the Complete team, supported by Higgs for legal services and Claritas for tax.







