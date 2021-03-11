The world’s first self-heating portable bottle warmer is here, thanks to the launch of new, independent baby brand, NUPEAA.



With traditional bottle warmers designed to be stationary – and with just one function - resulting in parents leaving the house with multiple flasks and a bag full of necessities, the new intelligent battery powered, portable Bottle Warmer Active warms a bottle in as little as 4 minutes, anywhere, anytime. The Bottle Warmer Active also comes with NUPEAA’s exclusive one-press formula dispenser which dispenses the perfect 3g of powdered milk with each press, which is ideal for parents on-the-go!



NUPEAA is the creation of husband and wife parenting duo, Dee and Dale, who were frustrated with the amount of baby essentials they needed – and the time it was taking to pack them – whenever they wanted to leave the house. Their passion for making life easier for both themselves and other parents gave them the drive to establish NUPEAA in March 2020, during the first national lockdown.



Joint founder of NUPEAA, Dale, said:

“With Dee on maternity leave from her teaching career, and with my role as an estate agent on hold due to lockdown, we were given a unique opportunity to research ways that would help parents with similar frustrations to our own.



“After extensive research with hundreds of parents, we discovered a clear gap in the market for baby feeding products which make life easier with little ones whilst on the go. We knew we had a market - and a brand - and we wanted to bring it to life.”



Co-founder, Dee, adds:

“As very social parents who are always on the road, we set out to offer carefully designed products which provide parents with the freedom to leave the house with ease. Despite the lockdown, our research highlights that parents still want to get out and about in the outdoors, with the option to stay out for longer without needing to rush home to sterilise bottles and warm milk.



“One key point from the research showed that, going forward, parents want to be more social. NUPEAA is on a mission to be the baby brand that understands this and caters to parents who want to make life easier.”



NUPEAA’s launch products include the world’s first self-heating portable bottle warmer, an anti-colic baby bottle, as well as spares and accessories.



To shop the NUPEAA range or for further information about the brand, visit www.nupeaa.com



Notes to Editor

About NUPEAA

NUPEAA was founded by husband and wife duo, Dionne & Dale, young parents of four children, entrepreneurs and two people who enjoy eating out, travelling and being social. NUPEAA was born for the purpose of making their lives, and the lives of busy parents, easier while out and about. After extensive research with parents, Dale & Dionne release their first line of products focusing on baby feeding in March 2021, as that was one of their main annoyances when travelling.



Nupeaa Launch Products:



Bottle Warmer Active: £49.99

Traditional bottle warmers have been designed to be stationary having only one function resulting in parents leaving the house with multiple flasks and a bag full of necessities. It’s time to make a change with NUPEAA’s NEW intelligent battery powered, portable Bottle Warmer Active, which warms a bottle in as little as 4 minutes, anywhere and at anytime! If that is not enough, it comes with our one-press formula dispenser which dispenses the perfect 3g of powdered milk with each press. Perfect for parents on-the-go!



Anti-Colic Baby Bottle Colab™: £17.95

• Suitable from birth to 9 months+

• Teat is 100% silicone with a soft and skin like feel, designed to mimic a natural breast

• Specially designed air-control system allows the bottle to vent so your baby swallows milk, not air.

• Unique leak-proof cap to keep germs out

• Ultra-wide neck bottle for easy cleaning

• Non-slip and easy hold for babies

• BPA free



Accessories:

Bottle Warmer Active Silicone Ring: £2.00

Bottle Warmer Active Adapter: £3.50

6 Month+ Extra, 2 Teat Pack: £3.50

3-6 Month medium, 2 Teat Pack: £3.50

0-3 Month slow, 2 Teat Pack: £3.50