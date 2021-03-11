Digitisation of Veolia’s field services in the cloud creates platform for greater collaboration, knowledge sharing, efficiencies and common processes across business units



London, UK – 11, March 2021 – ServiceMax, the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced that Veolia Nordic, part of the Veolia Group, the global leader in optimised resource management for water, waste and energy management solutions, has selected ServiceMax’s field service management platform. ServiceMax will support the digitisation of Veolia’s industrial services in the cloud, creating a cloud service execution platform for greater collaboration and knowledge sharing across business units, increased automation and efficiencies of manual processes, better cost control, stringent adherence to safety and compliance in hazardous environments, as well as providing common processes to support sustainable business growth.



Veolia’s field service operation provides outsourced maintenance, planned factory shut-downs, cleaning processes and onsite service support for customers, such as steel mills, factories, utilities and water treatment plants. The ServiceMax platform replaces IFS Mobile Workorder, Flow, and provides seamless integration with Veolia’s existing Salesforce CRM and service cloud investments for better case management, greater visibility into service metrics, improved technician utilisation, reduced leakage and days to invoice, and support for all business units with the ability to reuse existing infrastructure investments.



“ServiceMax gives us common standardised processes to easily digitise, track and manage customer service levels across the business, including Industrial Services, Utilities and Technical Management,” said Jenny Regnér, CIO of Veolia Nordic. “ServiceMax keeps simple processes simple while also supporting the complex environments and service demands of our customers. ServiceMax is an integral part of our digital service strategy to further improve customer outcomes, increase service revenue and drive NPS scores. By digitising our service operations, we can sync our business lines with one system to support the processes of all of our business units.”



The ServiceMax platform will go live in April 2021 to more than 700 Veolia service technicians across the Nordics and will be deployed on Android mobile devices. The announcement builds on ServiceMax’s existing commercial relationship with Veolia’s Water Technology Division already deployed across the UK and France.



About Veolia Nordic

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.



In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environment (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

In the Nordic region, Veolia has around 1,200 employees with operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland and sales of SEK 3.6 billion in 2019.



About ServiceMax

ServiceMax’s mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As the recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax’s mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.



