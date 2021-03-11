There is so much the aviation industry can learn from the collaborative development of Ascent

• RedCabin’s live-streamed event features keynote speakers from Adient Aerospace, Sekisui Kydex, Crane Aerospace and Electronics, and ACLA Studio.

• Free-to-attend webinar takes place on Tuesday 16th March at 6pm CEST (9am PST). Register to take part here.

• Webinar will explore the collaborative development of the Ascent business class seat and the challenges, successes, and new innovations to come out of the landmark project.



BERLIN: Passengers now have higher expectations for quality, comfort, and privacy when it comes to the premium air travel experience. Bringing its illustrious history in the automotive industry to aviation, Adient Aerospace (a joint venture between Adient and Boeing) has exceeded these expectations with the development of its Ascent business class seat, which has now completed certification and will be debuted by Hawaiian Airlines on its B787 aircraft in 2021.



To discover more about the work undertaken by Adient Aerospace and its partners to make its vision a reality, RedCabin’s popular webinar series returns on Tuesday 16th March at 6pm CET (9am PST) with “The Ascent of Adient Aerospace”.



You can register to join the conversation for free here.



Comprised of live interviews and panel discussions with those closest to the seating development, the event will examine the major challenges, successes, and new innovations to come out of the landmark project; and how by partnering with design, engineering, manufacturing, and material experts from across the world, the company has set a new standard for business class interiors.



Moderated by Ronn Cort, President at Sekisui Kydex, the expert panellists include:



• Stephanie Faulk, Director of Sales and Marketing, Adient Aerospace

• Peter Frentzel, Director of Procurement and Supplier Development, Adient Aerospace

• Matt Cleary, Co-founder, ACLA Studio

• Christian Strecker, Business Development Manager, Crane Aerospace & Electronics



Monica Wick, founder and CEO of RedCabin commented: “Flexibility is a core component of the Ascent seat design and will be an important factor for those airlines looking to invest in new business class interiors which cater to changing passenger demands in the post-pandemic environment. There is so much the aviation industry can learn from the collaborative development of Ascent and the purpose of our webinar is to explore and share that knowledge with the wider aviation community – to help spurn the next generation of ground-breaking seating ideas.”



For more information, please visit www.redcabin.de/#summits.



