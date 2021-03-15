London, 15 March 2021: The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival will be taking place on 17-18 July 2021 at the Business Design Centre, Islington, making it one of the first large scale events to take place after Covid-19 restrictions are scheduled to be relaxed in June.



Glen Mutel, editor of National Geographic Traveller Food, said: “After such a difficult year for everyone, we all need things to look forward to — and what could be better than a celebration of some of world’s most inspiring cuisines. This event will bring together great characters from the world of food, people I’m genuinely excited to meet, hear, watch and learn from. Food and travel are burning passions for so many of us, and I can’t think of a better way to reconnect with them.”



The festival will feature a programme of events, from demonstrations by big-name chefs to interviews with top food personalities such as Aldo Zilli, Olia Hercules, Grace Dent, Martin Morales, Jack Stein, Jose Pizarro, Jay Rayner and Asma Khan.



Culinary experiences for visitors will range from food and drink sampling to cooking tutorials. Elsewhere, the festival will feature masterclasses and immersive international experiences with destinations including Georgia, Greece and Wales.



Speakers’ Corner, an intimate lounge venue, will see cookbook authors and food writers discuss their culinary passions and latest publications. The full 2021 line-up will be announced soon but names confirmed include Mimi Aye, Marianna Leivaditaki and Jp McMahon.



An early-bird ticket rate of £10, a discount of 50% on the full ticket price, is available until the end of March.



The previous successful event, in 2019, attracted more than 5,500 attendees, with 45 exhibitors and 59 talks, demonstrations and masterclasses welcoming visitors to experience the world through food and travel.



When: 17-18 July 2021

Where: Business Design Centre, London, N1 0QH

Tickets: Early-bird rate of £10 available now. Includes one-day entry to the festival, with access to all interviews, Q&As and panel sessions and chef demonstrations



For more information, visit the website:

foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Notes



foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk





National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly, approximately 132-page magazine, and is brought to you by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK).

nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel





National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The 180-page travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27% of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



