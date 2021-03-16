Due to COVID, Chiltern Relocation has seen a shift in house-hunter priorities. Walking distance to a train station and a super quick commute into London, is no longer top of the list of requirements.



Sharon Hewitt, founder of multi-award winning Chiltern Relocation said: “Clients are wanting a more rural lifestyle but are still keen to enjoy all the perks of town life such as local schools, pubs and shops and an active community. We’ve drawn up our list of the seven most popular village locations in The Chilterns, perfect to relocate to.”



Penn



Penn is a sought-after village in Buckinghamshire, a couple of miles north of Beaconsfield. At its centre is a very picturesque duck pond and village green. Penn is within the Chiltern Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and is very popular with families wanting a semi-rural setting but close to major transport links. It is only minutes from the M40, M25 and Heathrow. Penn is also very close to the mainline rail station at Beaconsfield with journey times of approx. 25 minutes to London Marylebone.

Penn has a thriving village community. It boasts a few village shops and doctor’s surgery. There are a number of excellent local country pubs dotted around Penn and the neighbouring villages of Tylers Green and Forty Green. There are great primary schools in the village.



Penn Street



Penn’s smaller neighbour, Penn Street, is nestled in the Chiltern hills. The village centres around the village common, where the Penn Street Cricket club can be found playing during the summer. Opposite the common is one of the villages two pubs (The Squirrel) and the Hit or Miss is just around the corner. Penn Street backs onto the extensive Penn Woods, where you can find multiple paths through the ancient woodlands. The newly refurbished beamed village hall offers a wide range of activities for locals.



Seer Green and Jordans



A couple of miles to the west of Beaconsfield is very popular village of Seer Green which has its own train station with a direct service to London Marylebone. Seer Green boasts a couple of excellent pubs and a village store and an excellent primary school – and it is surrounded by stunning countryside. Seer Green attracts families who are keen to enjoy the benefits of neighbouring Beaconsfield but who enjoy a more rural feel. Nestled next to Seer Green is the hamlet of Jordans which is picture postcard with houses arranged around the village green, the village stores and village school.



Haddenham



Another picture postcard perfect village Haddenham is centred around the village duckpond. Haddenham is known for its ponds which were used to breed Aylesbury ducks. Located 5 miles south west of Aylesbury and just half an hour east of Oxford it enjoys all the benefits of village life with numerous pubs, shops and restaurants, a garden centre and great local primary schools but it is also easily within reach of the larger towns. The village is served by the Chiltern rail line into Marylebone taking approx. 45 mins. The village has a range of housing from thatched bungalows to larger family homes.



Chesham Bois



Nestled in the heart of the Chiltern Hills but also rubbing shoulders with neighbouring town Amersham, Chesham Bois is a very popular village. The excellent primary schools Elangeni and Chesham Bois CofE are sought after by parents for their leafy outlooks in the heart of the village. There is a thriving tennis and squash club too. Residents love the tucked away nature of the village whilst being just a stone’s throw from Amersham and Chesham.



Long Crendon



Long Crendon is a picture postcard village of thatched cottages which stretch round winding leafy lanes. It has a history stretching back to Saxon times, and was mentioned in the Doomsday Book as “Crededone” and the village church of St. Mary the Virgin was built in 1235. The 400year old court house in the village is now run by the National Trust. The outstanding Long Crendon primary school is also a real draw. The village has a few pubs in idyllic locations too.



Chenies



The imposing Chenies Manor House is a focal point of this chocolate box village. Chenies is ideally placed just minutes from the M25 and Chorleywood station yet the village is nestled in the Chess Valley with its stunning views and scenery. With rolling hills and the River Chess running through the village it is a popular location for country walks. The village primary school with just 100 pupils is in the heart of the village. The village has a real countryside feel but is just minutes from Little Chalfont and the popular Clement Danes secondary school.



www.chilternrelocation.com



Notes to editors:



Launching in 2005, Chiltern Relocation is an award winning Buckinghamshire based relocation company. Their property search is tailored to the needs of private clients and corporate employee relocation. Services extend across the UK, with expertise in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Hertfordshire.



T: 01494 672086 or email enquiries@chilternrelocation.com



For PR enquiries please contact Hester Grainger – Hello@hudia.co.uk.

07985 406436