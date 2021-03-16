Recruitment software provider, LogicMelon, has launched a new programmatic solution, Umbrella, which allows recruiters and hiring mangers to implement more targeted recruitment marketing campaigns, streamlining costs and time to hire without compromising the candidate experience or quality of applications.



Umbrella works with a selected network of partners to distribute vacancies across multiple Pay-Per-Click (PPC) job platforms. Working with any given advertising budget, the new programmatic solution will buy, fulfil and manage job campaigns using the latest performance data and search insights to determine what channels will offer the best return.



John Salt, Head of LogicMelon UK, commented



“This is really exciting news for the business and compliments our full remit of solutions perfectly. With the launch of Umbrella, LogicMelon is going programmatic; offering up new Paid for Performance (PFP) channels, enabling recruiters and hiring managers to reach multiple new job seeker audiences and target marketing budget to priority hires via an automated and centralised dashboard.



“Umbrella gives recruiters and hiring managers an end-to-end solution that delivers their attraction strategy backed up with the functionality and reliability of LogicMelon technology to manage the talent. The solution is set up to save cost, time and effort, reduce wastage in the recruitment marketing process through an automated system that provides complete transparency for users, so they can monitor the ROI and compare how the PFP channels are performing against traditional job boards. While technology is the critical component of Umbrella, we also have a team of experts on hand to ensure the human-touch remains intact.”



