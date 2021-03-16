St Albans, UK, March 16th, 2021 – Boston Announces Availability of High-Performance Systems Featuring New EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors.



EPYC™ 7003 Series processors help deliver better time to value, enabling businesses to access more data, with high performance, resulting in fast answers and better decisions. Designed to be the world’s highest performance x86 processori, driving faster time to value, EPYC™ 7003 Series processors can help speed data analytics and get answers faster.



Boston design and build high performance server and storage solutions for core and edge datacentre applications. Being able to leverage the AMD “Zen 3” microarchitecture and the double-digit percentage performance improvement to instruction per cycleii that it brings, alongside the wide range of CPU’s up to 64 cores with 128 threads, allows Boston to develop a huge range of applications and still fit within the customers power budget.



The Boston Quattro Series is at the pinnacle of performance, power and density, and features the latest EPYC 7003 processors. Our customers within the media and entertainment, manufacturing and design, and engineering industries, demand powerful and reliable technologies that will deliver them the cores they need to support their demanding workloads. From large to small, organisations can benefit from the innovations and breakthroughs the EPYC 7003 Series processors deliver for the world’s most demanding work environments. Boston’s complete solutions featuring AMD EPYC processors enable the highest level of processing performance, to help satisfy the requirements of the world’s leading engineers as well has hitting the sweet spot for the financial decision makers. Boston Labs is a state-of-the-art facility that showcases the latest and greatest technology. We allow customers free-of-charge access to the entire AMD EPYC processor range to prove application performance, power and can even help with optimisation.



Manoj Nayee, Managing Director, Boston Limited said, “As budgets are under increasing pressure, highlighted throughout the global COVID pandemic, we know it can be a daunting challenge for customers to make the right technology choices. AMD have consistently been delivering and we have been there all the way following the road from 1st Gen to 3rd Gen EPYC processors. The addition of a unified L3 cache, along with better thermal management, ensures the best performance possible across the board in our solutions allowing better time to results. As a leading, global distributor and integrator who looks to provide some of the world’s best IT solutions, we are a proud partner of AMD, who demonstrates a clear path of innovation that we are delighted to share with our customers.”



“Moving the bar once more for workload performance, EPYC 7003 Series processors provide the performance needed in the heart of the enterprise to help IT professionals drive faster time to results,” said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. “Time is the new metric for efficiency and EPYC 7003 Series processors are the perfect choice for the most diverse workloads, helping provide more and better data to drive better business outcomes.”



View the complete range of AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor solutions here or contact us for a tailored solution.



ENDS



For further information, including product details and specifications, please contact:



Maz Lopez

Maz.lopez@boston.co.uk

+44(0)1727-876-100

Head of Marketing, Boston Limited

Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5:30 PM GMT



Notes to editors:



About Boston



Boston Limited has been providing cutting-edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks. Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding – we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively. https://www.boston.co.uk



AMD, the AMD logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.



_______________________________



i Claims are speculative and are pending testing as of 2/14/2021. Actual claims and claim statements may vary.



ii MLN-003: Based on AMD internal testing as of 02/1/2021, average performance improvement at ISO-frequency on an AMD EPYC™ 72F3 (8C/8T, 3.7GHz) compared to an AMD EPYC™ 7F32 (8C/8T, 3.7GHz), per-core, single thread, using a select set of workloads including SPECrate®2017_int_base,SPECrate®2017_fp_base, and representative server workloads. SPEC® and SPECrate® are registered trademarks of Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Learn more at spec.org.