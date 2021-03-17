The Latte Lounge (Top Tips For Women Over 40)



COVID THROUGH THE EYES OF A MIDLIFE MUM



New collection of ‘lockdown diairies’ published to mark anniversary of the first UK lockdown







A year to the day that UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced the first Covid-19 lockdown, Katie Taylor (CEO & Founder of The Latte Lounge – an online platform for women over 40) releases her lockdown diaries, in memory of all those who lost their lives.



Katie gives us a unique insight into life in lockdown with three testosterone fuelled teenage sons, one working from home daughter and boyfriend, a husband whose trying to keep his hotel business alive, and a cavachon dog whose living her best life.



From the early days of positivity, optimism and many, many questions, through to the reflective moments of quality time spent with her family, on to moments when the frustration and despondency settled in, these diaries capture the roller coaster of emotions that so many of us will have experienced, during this unprecedented time.



Commenting on the release of her new book, Katie said:



“When I realised we were going to be staying at home for a very long time, I decided to start writing about my feelings for our website, as a way of organising my thoughts and clearing my head. Little did I know that these blogs would continue for a year and that I was unwittingly blogging about an historic moment in time.



I get a shiver down my spine, reading back my own words, reliving things from those early days of panic buying and so much uncertainty, as the story over here in the United Kingdom, and right across the globe, began to unfold.



When I saw all the sacrifices that so many people had to make, be that losing their livelihoods, losing their homes, or for many, losing a loved one, I felt compelled to publish these blogs one year on, so that we would never forget.



I hope it will act as a reminder of what we have all been through, so that future generations will appreciate how precious life can be and how we must never take our medics, our scientists, our health, planet or freedom for granted, ever again.”



The period of time this diary covers, captures some very personal moments; Katie shares how she managed to keep her teens out of their bedrooms for months on end, keep her ageing parents safe, well and out of hospital for months on end, keep the fridge constantly full for months on end whilst also keeping her own mental health firmly in tact for months on end!; the underlying sense of fear and anxiety is evident throughout.



This is certainly lifting the lid on life through the lens of a sandwich generation mum.



Nobody can be sure what our long term future really looks like yet, but there is one thing we can all be sure of; that COVID-19 has had a profound impact on each and every one of us - one which will have undoubtedly changed us all for ever.



The Lockdown Diaries of a midlife menopausal mum, is available to pre-order on Amazon now.



Price: £4.99 + 10% of all proceeds will go to The Eve Appeal (The Latte Lounge charity partner).



This is the second in the series of diaries published by Katie Taylor, following on from her original book ‘The Not So Secret Diary of a Midlife Menopausal Mum’ published in 2017 which is also available to purchase as e-book or paperback via Amazon here:



https://www.amazon.co.uk/Not-Secret-Diary-Midlife-Menopausal...





-ends-





MEDIA ENQUIRIES:



Katie Taylor, Email: Katie@lattelounge.co.uk , Tel: 07739802520

Web: www.lattelounge.co.uk Instagram: @loungethelatte Twitter: @lounge_latte



NOTES TO EDITORS:



Self-publishing assistant: Helen Edwards

Front Cover Illustration: Professor Michael Baum (Katies father)

Photographs by: Claire Jonas Photography



AUTHOR BIOGRAPHY



Katie is the CEO and founder of The Latte Lounge, a midlife, online platform for women over forty, which she created after suffering with undiagnosed perimenopausal symptoms for many years, which she struggled to find any relevant support for, both on and offline.



Everyday Katie and her team hear from, and help, hundreds of women who come to The Latte Lounge for support, information and signposting for all their (and their families’) health and wellbeing issues.



Her passion and commitment to supporting and challenging women’s health inequalities stems from a desire to carry the baton of her father’s work in the field of Breast cancer, and in memory of her grandmother who tragically lost her life to this cruel disease.



Previously Katie worked in PR, marketing, fundraising and event organising for a variety of charities, helping children and adults with learning disabilities, seriously ill children, and teenagers in hospital, as well as supporting adults with mental health problems.





ABOUT THE LATTE LOUNGE



The Latte Lounge website was born out of the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/250120855345911/ which was set up in 2016 as a virtual coffee shop for all women over forty.

It is a warm and casual place to find support and a sense of community – somewhere that all women over forty can feel supported, ask questions, share tips, advice, experience, and news.

The website hosts a variety of blogs, a business directory and a discounts and offers zone – acting as a go-to resource for all things midlife.

The Latte Lounge hosts regular Facebook and Instagram online events with many experts, as well as running an annual calendar of live Latte Lounge in-person events for members to meet up, network, learn, relax, and have fun.

The business has two main aims; to support, inform and signpost all women, in whatever way they need, and to raise money and awareness for women’s cancer research, by supporting its charity partner, The Eve Appeal (which will receive 10% of all sales from this book).