“This news was inevitable following the Supreme Court decision last month and certainly something that we expected to see. However, there is still the anomaly to be dealt with regarding different employment status for tax purposes. There is no status of worker for tax. A person’s status is either employed or self-employed leading to the artificial construct of ‘deemed employee’. We have long argued that an overhaul of employment status would remove the current differentiation in law between employment status for rights and taxation. An overhaul of employment status is long overdue and we hope to see a consultation on this from the HMRC on 23rd March.”







