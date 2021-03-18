Toll Group is an Australian transportation and logistics company with operations in road, rail, sea, air and warehousing. It has three divisions; Global Express, Global Forwarding, Global Logistics and is a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. The Groups’ extensive network cuts across 1,200 locations in more than 50 countries and enjoys over 130 years’ experience in its industry.



Under this partnership AMS, the total workforce solutions firm, has agreed a four-year partnership which goes live in March 2021. Deploying a global team of 21 individuals based across Singapore, China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, USA, and Europe, the AMS team will be supporting permanent hiring for the Toll Group in all locations outside of Australia and New Zealand.



Neil Jones, Managing Director, APAC, AMS, commented on the news of the partnership between both companies, ‘AMS is absolutely delighted to partner with the Toll Group in their first generation RPO to support them on their journey to deliver their global growth ambitions. This is a significant partnership and AMS’s first client in the global logistics sector which further diversifies our client portfolio. These are exciting times and the team and I look forward to working closely with the Toll Group in the coming months and years’.







David Bell, Head of Talent Acquisition at the Toll Group noted that ‘we are excited to launch the new talent acquisition solution for our business, in partnership with AMS. The AMS team has already been instrumental in supporting us to design, implement and build the new model and we look forward to deepening our partnership going forward’.



About AMS:



We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 4500+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it.