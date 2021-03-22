March 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new brand of Audio and Visual Cables and Connectivity Products, called Aura.



Aura brings a different approach to an established market and offers an extensive range of quality and high performing AV passive products all supplied in 100% single use plastic free packaging. The product range initially includes; Coax Cables, AV Cables, HDMI Cables, HDMI Extenders, TV Brackets, Modules and Wall Plates, AV Adaptors and Connectors.



Andrew Percival, Managing Director commented “We are delighted to create the Aura brand, following on from the massive success of Excel, Mayflex is well placed to develop quality solutions which are backed by our exceptional service and support.”



Andrew continued “In September 2020 we welcomed Simon Jacobs to the team who brought with him over 20 years’ experience of the AV market. Simon has worked closely with the leadership, sales and marketing teams to develop the Aura brand and ensure that we offer a premium set of products that meet the market requirements.”



Simon Jacobs commented “I’m excited to see the results of many months of work to design and develop the Aura brand. As the strapline highlights, you ‘Experience Different’ with Aura with exceptional quality and best-in-class performance, all protected in stylish packaging which is free from single use plastic and is made from materials which are 100% recyclable, definitely a first for any AV vendor in the market today.”



Simon concluded “We have a brand-new website www.aura-av.com that details the range of products on offer, all of which are available to order via Mayflex. Customers can see their prices and available stock via the Mayflex online shop. There is also a comprehensive PDF catalogue which includes educational content to help customers choose the right products for their requirements.”



For more information on Aura please visit www.aura-av.com or visit www.mayflex.com where you can buy the Aura products online until 8.00 p.m. for free next day delivery. Alternatively, you can email aura@mayflex.com or call our team on 0121 326 7557.