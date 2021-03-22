Specialist insurance broker, Kingsbridge, is hosting a webinar on Wednesday 24th March to provide recruiters and employers with practical tips to engage contractors after the IR35 roll out in April.



During the online event - How to attract the best contractor talent post-April – leading international staffing company, SThree, will share an insight into how the business has prepared for Off Payroll. IR35 experts, Ryan Dawson and Andy Robinson, of Kingsbridge, will also outline the latest results from a recent Kingsbridge survey of contractors, assessing their thoughts on how agencies and end clients alike are dealing with the reform.



Attendees will leave with real-life examples of what agencies and end clients can be doing to ensure they continue to keep hold of and attract the best contractor talent once the reform comes into place.



Commenting on the webinar, Andy Robinson, Business Development Director at Kingsbridge, said:



“Preparations for the roll out of Off Payroll have been underway for some time now and for many employers, this initial process has been mostly finalised. However, the focus now is what happens after 6th April. Much of this is understandably centred on maintaining the required level of contractor attraction in an IR35 world – a concern that has been on the minds of many employers throughout the preparation period.



“The contingent workforce has a critical role to play in today’s business environment, and organisations need to ensure they are not losing highly valuable skills due to Off Payroll. In this webinar, Kingsbridge and SThree will share an insight into what agencies and end clients can be doing to ensure they continue to keep hold of and attract the best talent once the reform comes into place.”



