Bedguru.co.uk has surveyed 1,000 people in the UK to see what it is the grinds their gears in the bedroom right now, and what bad habit they are guilty of themselves.

According to the survey, eating in bed in the Number 1 pet hate between couples. With nearly 42% confessing to scoffing snacks between the sheets, and nearly 41% admitting they find it annoying when their partners do it.

Nearly half (43.69%) said they’d rather sleep in the spare room than put up with their partner repeatedly chomping food in bed.



The Pet Peeves



Eating food in bed - 40.61%

Leaving clothes on the floor - 38.08%

Snoring - 35.76

Not making the bed - 35.15%

Duvet Hogging - 26.26%

Leaving the bedroom light on at night - 25.45%

Not closing wardrobes or drawers properly - 24.34%

Passing wind in bed 18.38%

Not washing duvet or pillowcases regularly - 16.46%

Setting too many wake up alarms - 13.43%

Playing on the phone at bedtime - 13.13%

Twitching whilst asleep - 12.02%



The Bad Habits





Eating in bed - 41.97%

Not making the bed - 41.87

Leaving clothes on the floor - 41.16%

Playing on the phone at bedtime - 32.73%

Duvet Hogging - 24.30%

Snoring - 23.29%

Not closing wardrobes or drawers properly - 20.88%

Setting too many wake-up alarms - 18.78%

Passing wind in bed - 16.97%

Twitching whilst asleep - 13.96%

Not washing duvet and pillowcases regularly - 13.86%

Leaving the bedroom light on at night - 8.84%





We also asked respondents if they would consider sleeping in the spare bedroom if these pet peeve’s keep reoccurring, and 43.69% of brits said they would! Eating food in bed is sometimes considered a luxury, and often a romantic experience between a couple, but it could actually be cause of relationships breaking down and a reason for a broken sleep.



Carl Walsh, resident sleep expert and owner of Bed Guru says that “The bedroom should be a harmonious and calming place, and if there are clothes on the floor or crumbs in the bed, you will feel distracted, which can cause your mind to feel overwhelmed, and it could impact your sleep.



This could lead to a strained relationship with your partner, as sleep deprivation can be a number one cause of mood swings, and mood swings can often make you irritated with the people closest to you.”



