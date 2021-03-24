Inspired by lively spring flowers, this DIY floral hoop is a beautiful multitasker, both as wall decor, and a table centrepiece!

Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk), explains this simple, high-impact DIY project.



1.Keep it modern



Floral hoops have been trending on Pinterest recently, with a 2021 update and twist. While traditional styles have focused on symmetry, this modern floral hoop takes a cue from natural textures and colours for a show-stopping centrepiece that will add a spring glow to the home.



“It’s really about being able to capture a sense of the wildness and beauty of the outdoors,” advises Rebecca. “So when designing the floral hoop, don’t aim for perfection. Instead, think about highlighting organic shapes and creating points of focus and drama - that’s what gets conversations going!”



In this DIY, a spray of orange blooms adds visual texture and colour, and creates an exciting base to build the rest of the flowers around.



2.Use dried flowers



While fresh blooms have traditionally been preferred, dried flowers are an increasingly popular interior trend for 2021, with their low-key, chic appeal. They also last much longer, ideal for a DIY project - and have plenty of colours to choose from as well.



“This season’s palette is a mix of bright, feisty pastels such as marigold, orange and mint, softened with creamy neutrals,” Rebecca explains. “In this project, we’ve opted for bright orange and dark red sprigs, contrasted with soft pink and white flowers, for a floral hoop that evokes the gentleness of Easter, but with a punch of personality.”



3. Multipurpose styling



The beauty of a modern floral hoop is that it doesn’t have to be confined to the front door. Instead, it’s a versatile accessory that offers a seasonal spring update to the home, and can be styled in a variety of ways.



“This DIY floral hoop would be a great dining room centrepiece, for example, during Easter lunch,” says Rebecca. “It’s a conversation-starter, and adds colour and life to the table. But it would also look gorgeous up on the door, on a wall, even on your Easter tree… anything goes. Pop it anywhere in the home that could use a touch of brightness!”



For more information on this DIY, visit our website for a step by step guide.



