Keeping track of staff is critical, both as a responsible employer with a duty of care and to provide accurate, transparent invoicing to customers

Established cleaning company with reputation for high quality services saves 75% of time spent on rostering, payroll and invoicing



SmartTask, a UK-based developer of cloud workforce management solutions, has announced that Equity Cleaning Services is using SmartTask’s software to manage its workforce of over 200 staff. Since using SmartTask time taken to schedule staff rosters including holiday and sickness cover, has reduced from two days a week to just half a day – a time saving of 75%. Replacing spreadsheets and manual systems has resulted in more accurate customer invoices and payroll. In addition, the management team has a more accurate overview of staff hours and their locations to meet duty of care responsibilities.



SmartTask was selected to replace spreadsheets and manual processes, and for its ease of use, which would appeal to employees. Equity now uses SmartTask for a range of admin processes including designing rosters, creating weekly timesheets for staff, and for arranging cover for sickness and holiday. SmartTask helps to identify staff that are available with the right skills and who are local to the customer site, ensuring that customer jobs are completed cost-efficiently and meet Service Level Agreements.



Records of jobs undertaken in SmartTask automatically update Equity’s Sage accounts system, significantly cutting the time spent preparing customer invoices and reducing the risk of lost paperwork and un-invoiced jobs. In addition, reports for working hours and jobs completed from SmartTask populate the payroll, ensuring that employees are accurately paid for hours worked.



Louise Haynes, Operations Director at Equity Cleaning Services said; “Since using SmartTask our operations and administration are more efficient and accurate across the board. Rostering and payroll are massively streamlined, while SmartTask’s user friendly system has freed my time up greatly, enabling me to focus on other priorities. The customer service from SmartTask has been second to none, their attention to customer experience makes them very easy to work with.”



Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask said: “For successful companies like Equity Cleaning Services it is essential to track and manage staff working hours, from having the right qualified personnel on the customer site on time to being able to respond to requests for additional or ad-hoc cleans. Keeping track of staff is critical, both as a responsible employer with a duty of care and to provide accurate, transparent invoicing to customers, using SmartTask software makes that possible.”



The SmartTask solution provides a full range of workforce management capabilities, which can be utilised as business requirements evolve. Equity Cleaning Services plans to further extend its use of SmartTask to include the Time & Attendance (clocking in and out) and Holiday modules. This will enable staff to request holiday and view accrued holiday from the app, and provide an accurate record of the times that employees start and end their shifts, with automatic alerts should staff fail to arrive on site. This will help the company to meet its employer’s Duty of Care, Lone Worker and Health & Safety compliance requirements.



- ends -



NOTES TO EDITORS



About Equity Cleaning Services

Based in Portsmouth, Equity Cleaning Services is a contract cleaning company, specialising in the maintenance of commercial and industrial buildings throughout southern England.



It was founded in 1977 by Chairman and Managing Director, Ray Pagliaro. From a strong foundation, it continues to offer a successful and conscientious service. By always putting customers' needs first while maintaining a high level of professionalism, it is able to sustain accomplished and devoted relationships with our clients.



Current clients include some of the biggest names in their relevant sectors and the company is proud to have served such organisations as the NHS and Audi.



For more information please visit: Equity Cleaning Services



About SmartTask

SmartTask is a cloud-based employee scheduling and workforce management solution. Its industry-leading features are built through feedback from hundreds of UK service providers, helping to radically improve the way service contracts are set up, rostered and managed. Results customers see include a significant reduction in administrative time and costs – with greater operational control, performance and higher quality service delivery – that is consistently contract-compliant.



SmartTask is highly scalable and therefore suitable for use by owner-manager companies up to enterprise organisations with 1000s of employees.



SmartTask’s market leading technology was developed by Skillweb.co.uk Ltd





About Skillweb

Skillweb.co.uk Ltd is an ISO-27001 certified, UK based, IT company founded in 1999 and with a track record of creating leading-edge, cloud-based, mobile workforce solutions.

Skillweb.co.uk Ltd is a privately owned family business, and provides technology solutions designed to help organisations manage mobile workforces. The company manages deployments across the UK and beyond and is responsible hundreds of millions of transactions each month.



For more information please visit: SmartTask



Follow us on Social Media:

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smarttask/





EDITORS CONTACTS

Paul Ridden

CEO, Skillweb

+44 (0) 1494 444 044 paul@skillweb.co.uk



Andreina West

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk