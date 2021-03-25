Vestemi’s smart heating control, Radbot, has now been approved by energy regulator, Ofgem, for use under the energy efficiency scheme, ECO (Energy Company Obligation).



Radbot was selected in June 2019 as one of just five new technologies to be trialled to support Ofgem’s increasing focus on leveraging innovation to improve energy efficiency in UK homes.



As a smart heating control, Radbot heats each room when occupied and automatically reduces the temperature when empty without the need for the user to programme schedules, control heating via an app or even connect to WiFi.



The UK-wide trial was sponsored by EDF (https://www.edfenergy.com/energy-efficiency/energy-company-o...) supported by London South Bank University, Parity Projects, and Bays Consulting. Taking place over a two-year period, Radbot demonstrated an impressive 12% average reduction in gas consumption for space heating compared to standard Thermostatic Radiator Valves.



Under the current phase of the scheme, ECO3, energy suppliers that are under the obligation must spend about £640 million each year installing approved efficiency measures in eligible low income and vulnerable households.



The UK government has recently announced its intention to increase ECO obligations to £1 billion per annum starting March 2022, meaning more homes can benefit from Radbot’s energy savings.



Erin Ericson, CEO, Vestemi says: “The need for innovation to increase energy efficiency is now more important than ever especially in the housing sector, which accounts for 14% of UK emissions . We’re delighted that Radbot is now part of the ECO scheme to help households most in need cut their heating bills whilst reducing CO2 emissions from homes.”



Steve Newall, ECO Monitoring & Innovation Manager at EDF says: “Radbot is an easy to install, easy to use, cost-effective solution that helps improve energy efficiency and supports vulnerable customers by reducing their heating bills. At EDF, we’re committed to helping everyone achieve Net Zero, so it is great to see innovations like Radbot being approved for the ECO scheme, as we move closer towards Britain’s Net Zero targets.”



By reducing heat wastage and carbon emissions, Radbot works towards the UK’s net zero goal. With many suggesting this can only be achieved with technology that needs little consumer intervention, Radbot supports this approach as it is a “fit and forget” product that doesn’t require people to change habits or sacrifice comfort.



Radbot can be used in any home that has wet radiators, which is currently around 24 million homes in the UK. Of this, an estimated 4.5 million are eligible for ECO funding under the current scheme rules.

About Vestemi

Vestemi is a technology company with a social purpose. Founded in 2018, our vision is to create simple, effective consumer products that make energy savings easy and accessible to everyone. We believe that empowering our customers through the use of technology is the most effective way to sustain lasting action on climate change. www.radbot.com



Media contact

