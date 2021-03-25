The Beurer EM50 is made to fit snugly and ergonomically to the shape of your lower belly, making it comfortable to wear

Manchester, England, 25th March 2021: According to research, around 80% of women experience period pain at some stage in their lifetime. With this in mind, health and well-being specialist, Beurer, has introduced the EM50 Menstrual Relax, designed to alleviate pain associated with menstrual cycles and associated medical conditions.



The Beurer EM50 Menstrual Relax is a flexible and discreet, certified medical device that uses a combination of TENs electrostimulation and soothing warmth to relieve menstrual pain without the need for medication.



Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulations (TENS) therapy is a non-invasive and completely safe treatment which works by sending mild electrical impulses to block pain messages that are sent to the brain. This combined with the soothing warmth, which helps to relax cramping abdominal muscles, can result in immediate pain relief and relaxation.



The Beurer EM50 is made to fit snugly and ergonomically to the shape of your lower belly, making it comfortable to wear wherever and whenever pain strikes.





Key features and benefits of the Beurer EM50 Menstrual Relax:



NATURAL PAIN RELIEF: The EM50 effectively relieves menstrual and endometriosis pain using transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS).



SOOTHING WARMTH: The switchable heat function reaches 43°C to help cramping muscles to relax.



PRACTICAL: Powered by a rechargeable battery, the TENS and heat pad is suitable for use anywhere and can sustain 6 applications from a single charge.



TACKLE PAIN: The clinically approved Menstrual Relax offers 15 intensity settings so you can adjust to suit your level of pain.



ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The soft, flexible material and strong adhesive pads stick snug to your body going unnoticed under clothes.





Medical conditions that can cause period pain include:



Endometriosis: Where cells that normally line the womb grow in other places, such as in the fallopian tubes and ovaries; these cells can cause intense pain when they shed.



Fibroids: Non-cancerous tumours that can grow in or around the womb and can make your periods heavy and painful.



Pelvic inflammatory disease: Where your womb, fallopian tubes and ovaries become infected with bacteria, causing them to become severely inflamed.



The Beurer EM50 is available from Health and Care, SRP £59.99.



Further information on all Beurer products can be found at https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/





-ENDS-



Press Contact



For further information and review samples, please contact:



Michelle Cross

The PR Room Ltd

michelle.cross@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296



Kerri Chard

The PR Room Ltd

kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296





About Beurer



Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and well-being. Today, the long-standing company leads the way in several product fields in this segment; the company is the market leader in Europe in the area of flexible heating and a market leader in Germany for blood pressure monitors and massage products. Beurer is also one of the leading suppliers of personal bathroom scales in Europe. This portfolio, which is under constant development in all areas, offers products for use in the home. It includes: personal bathroom scales, kitchen scales, luggage scales, air purifiers, air dehumidifiers, air washers, thermo hygrometers, aroma diffusers, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, mobile ECG devices, hearing amplifiers, pulse oximeters, nebulisers, clinical thermometers, a sleep sensor, wake up lights, a snore stopper, daylight therapy lamps, infrared lamps, TENS/EMS devices, massage products (foot massage, Shiatsu massage, massage chairs, massage cushions, fascia massage, leg compression massager), relaxation aids, hair removal devices (classic, IPL, laser), FaceCare and HairCare products, a cellulite releaZer, cosmetics mirrors, manicure/pedicure sets, a BabyCare line, ovulation thermometers, activity sensors and heart rate monitors. USB ports and Bluetooth® make it possible for a growing number of Connect products to be linked to the expanding Beurer app world and/or software. The family-run company operates a global distribution network in more than 100 countries and currently has a workforce of around 1,000 people. You can find more information at www.beurer.com