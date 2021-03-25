Domino Printing Sciences (Domino) has today announced the launch of a new augmented reality (AR) tool – SafeGuard AR – to provide real-time, remote visual support for customers around the world. The new application promises to strengthen Domino’s service capabilities, with customers looking to benefit from quick and efficient production line fixes, reducing the need for onsite visits.



“Uptime and overall equipment efficiency are of the utmost importance to our customers – when unplanned downtime is due to coding and marking equipment, it can be both costly and frustrating for them,” says Eddie Storan, Head of Global Service at Domino. “As coding typically sits towards the end of the production line, a faulty system can have a huge impact through wasted stock and rework, with the added commercial and brand risk of product recalls and punitive fines.”



Using SafeGuard AR’s secure virtual service environment, customers can show Domino’s remote personnel exactly what is occurring on the line. The ability to ‘see’ with the customer’s eyes makes it quicker and easier for service staff to identify the cause of line issues and implement fixes. It can be used to zoom in on specific areas, pause live video, annotate, draw, and share notes on screen.



“We realised the value of AR in enabling our customers to manage both simple and complex cases, reducing the need for in-house skills and competencies,” says Saverio Barbero Lodigiani, Group Service Project Manager at Domino. “With SafeGuard AR, our experts can work with our customers, OEM partners or even Domino service engineers to manage complex installations, check line performance, and – crucially – identify and fix problems with machinery as and when they arise.”



Collaborating with customers in this way allows service engineers to gain a better understanding of a problem than afforded by traditional phone support. When possible, a customer can be guided to safely implement a fix themselves, or, in cases necessitating a site visit, an engineer can be dispatched with a thorough understanding of the issue and equipped with all necessary materials to rectify the problem. In this way, SafeGuard AR helps to increase first-time fix rate, and dramatically decrease case resolution time.



“At Domino, we are committed to continuously improving our industry-leading expertise to provide fast and efficient support to our customers,” continues Storan. “This is dependent not just on our products and solutions, but also on the quality and technical capability of our global service organisation. With SafeGuard AR in conjunction with Domino Cloud, we are able to offer a higher level of support which in turn provides additional customer value in terms of reduced downtime and improved production efficiency.”



Though already in development at the time, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated both the completion of the SafeGuard AR application and the full programme of testing by customers. The virtual aspect of the application was particularly useful in overcoming limitations on site visits by service engineers during the global lockdown. Following its success, Domino is now able to offer the service to customers in all regions.



For more information on SafeGuard AR, or to arrange a demonstration, please visit https://bit.ly/317kxZu.



Disclaimers



Inks

The information contained in this document is not intended as a substitute for undertaking appropriate testing for your specific use and circumstances. Neither Domino UK Limited nor any of Domino’s group of companies is in any way liable for any reliance that you may put on this document with regards to the suitability of any ink for your particular application. This document does not form part of any terms and conditions between you and Domino, Legal Disclaimers v.1.0 February 2018 and Domino’s Terms and Conditions of sale, and in particular the warranties and liabilities contained within them, shall apply to any purchase of products by you.



General

All performance related figures and claims quoted in this document were obtained under specific conditions and may only be replicated under similar conditions. For specific product details, you should contact your Domino Sales Advisor. This document does not form part of any terms and conditions between you and Domino.



Imagery

Images may include optional extras or upgrades. Print quality may differ depending on consumables, printer, substrates, and other factors. Images and photographs do not form any part of any terms and conditions between you and Domino.



Videos

This video is illustrative only and may include optional extras. Performance figures obtained under specific conditions; individual performance may vary. Errors and downtime on production lines may be unavoidable. Nothing in this video forms part of any contract between you and Domino.





Notes to Editors:



About Domino



Since 1978, Domino Printing Sciences (Domino) has established a global reputation for the development and manufacture of coding, marking, and printing technologies, as well as its worldwide aftermarket products and customer services. Today, Domino offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of complete end-to-end coding solutions designed to satisfy the compliance and productivity requirements of manufacturers across many sectors, including food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial. The company’s core technologies include innovative inkjet, laser, print and apply, and thermal transfer overprinting systems designed for the application of variable data, barcodes, and unique traceability codes onto product and packaging.



Domino employs over 2,900 people worldwide and sells to more than 120 countries through a global network of 25 subsidiary offices and more than 200 distributors. Domino’s manufacturing facilities are located in China, Germany, India, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and the USA.



Domino’s continued growth is underpinned by an unrivalled commitment to product development. The company is the proud recipient of six Queen’s Awards in several categories, including innovation. Domino has also been recognised with many industry awards, including the ‘Supply Chain Excellence’ and ‘People and Skills’ accolades at The Manufacturer MX Awards 2019.



Domino became an autonomous division within Brother Industries Ltd. on 11th June 2015.



For further information on Domino, please visit www.domino-printing.com



Issued on behalf of Domino by Neo PR Limited.



For more information, please contact:



David Mieny

PR Account Director

Neo PR Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1296 733 867

David@neopr.com



Jasmin Woodward

Marketing Campaigns Specialist

Domino Printing Sciences

Tel: +44 (0) 1954 782551

Jasmin.Woodward@domino-uk.com



Jade Taylor-Salazar

Written Content Specialist

Domino Printing Sciences

Tel: +44 (0) 1954 782551

Jade.Taylor-Salazar@domino-uk.com