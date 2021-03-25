LONDON (25 March 2021) — National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Photography Competition 2021 is open for entries.



Seeking to highlight the best in travel photography, this prestigious annual competition, celebrating its 10th year and sponsored by Nikon, is open to entrants from across the UK and Ireland. Photographers of all levels are invited to submit travel images taken during the past year in any of six categories.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Last year, our readers entered in their thousands. Our panel of expert judges was impressed with the richness of compositions, the variety of technology used — from DSLR cameras to drones and mobile phones — and the breadth of destinations represented.



“This year, we’re encouraging readers to enter their photography regardless of whether they ventured overseas in 2020 or not — adventures, we believe, are as readily available on our doorsteps as they are abroad. We’ve also introduced a new category: Food and Travel. Food sits at the heart of any authentic travel experience, and we look forward to seeing the ways in which entrants interpret the criteria.”



Julian Harvie, head of marketing for Nikon Northern Europe, said: “Nikon is delighted to be supporting the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2021. As a brand that empowers photographers to realise their creative vision around the world, we’re proud to be working with such an iconic magazine to inspire readers to frame our precious planet with original and imaginative perspective.”



One grand prize winner will win a Nikon Z 6II camera and 24-70 f/4 lens, plus a four-night northern lights tour of Swedish Lapland courtesy of Discover the World. Five further category winners will receive a Nikon D3500 SLR camera and AF-P 18-55mm VR lens. Selected entrants will also be included as part of a national press and media campaign and featured on nationalgeographic.co.uk



Entrants can submit travel imagery in any of six categories: Food & travel, Urban environments, People, Landscape, Wildlife and Portfolio. Full descriptions of the categories and detailed entry criteria is available online, along with a digital platform through which entries can be submitted.



Entries should be submitted before midnight on 4 July 2021. The winners will be announced in early October and will be published in the November 2021 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).



The judging panel, featuring high-profile photographers, brand ambassadors and photography editors, will be announced in June.



Enter here: nationalgeographic.co.uk/competitions



--------------



The prizes



Grand-prize winner

One grand prize winner will receive a stylish, state-of-the-art Nikon Z 6II mirrorless camera and 24-70 f/4 lens, worth £2,549. With a massive 24.5MP FX-format CMOS sensor, dual card slots and 4K video capacity, this is the perfect kit for capturing rich, professional travel imagery. nikon.co.uk



Nordic expert Discover the World is offering the grand prize winner a four-night northern lights holiday for two people in Swedish Lapland, worth around £4,500. Flying from Manchester or London, the trip combines three nights at Brändön Lodge with one night at the Treehotel. discover-the-world.com



All category winners

Five runners-up will each receive a Nikon D3500 SLR camera and AF-P 18-55mm VR lens worth £419. A 24.2MP CX-format sensor, razor-sharp auto focus system and ergonomic grip make it a great on-the-go companion for travel photographers.



--------------



Sponsor: Nikon

With a proven track record of photography innovation and impact stretching back over a century, Nikon empowers creators to become the best photographers they can be. nikon.co.uk



--------------



The closing date is 4 July 2021 at 23.59 GMT.



--------------



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



--------------



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



