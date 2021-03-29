A global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global has announced a partnership with UK technology business, Get-Optimal, to remove gender bias from job adverts.



To increase and build on the in-house expertise in diversity recruitment of the Guidant Global team, the firm is collaborating with Get-Optimal to license its Job Ad optimisation technology to ensure end-client's job adverts are optimised for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion as and when needed. Get-Optimal is a UK based global technology company whose core product is Job Ad optimisation. Its core technology optimises adverts using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for diversity, inclusion and SEO.







Global Marketing Director of Guidant Global Alexa Bradbury commented on the new partnership:







"Improving DE&I is at the top of the corporate agenda for so many organisations right now, and Get-Optimal is a fantastic example of innovative recruitment tech that is helping to make the world of work fairer and more inclusive. We're excited to take the solution to our clients and to open the door to more talented people from all backgrounds. At Guidant Global, we love what we do. We love making a positive difference to our clients and colleagues alike. We're passionate about instigating change within our industry and helping our clients lead the way within theirs by having an open and flexible approach to recruiting from a wide and inclusive talent pool."







"By collaborating with our clients, suppliers and industry partners, we're opening doors for people who the recruitment sector has historically overlooked. We're experts in delivering diversity and inclusion initiatives across many disadvantaged groups and have actively taken the lead within the recruitment industry when it comes to disability inclusion."







Get-Optimal founder and CEO Daniel Fellows added, "We're thrilled to work with one of the leading workforce solutions providers in the UK and a team universally respected and renowned for their innovative, creative and technology-led approach to talent management. Their passion and commitment to diversity, inclusion and accessibility is leading the UK staffing solutions industry right now, and they will be a perfect partner as we roll out our SaaS product across the UK and North America."







Ends







Information about Guidant Global







Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent. Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of 'recruitment by numbers' and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.







We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent.







www.guidantglobal.com







Agency contact:



Vickie Collinge



BlueSky PR



Vickie@bluesky-pr.com



T: +44 (0)1582 790 705







Information about Get-Optimal







Get-Optimal core technology optimises Job Ads for diversity, inclusion and SEO using AI and ML. Endorsed by APSCo and working with direct employers, staffing agencies, CRMs, programmatic platforms and SMEs across four continents, you can be onboarded and optimising your first Job Ad in under 15 minutes.







Please contact Founder and CEO daniel@get-optimal.com for more information. You can



reach him on +447957558691.