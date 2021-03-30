Access Intelligence Plc, the London based AIM-listed technology innovator delivering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for the marketing and communications industries, has reported 42% year-on-year revenue growth alongside an exceptional share price increase – more than doubling the company’s value over the last year.



The Group recently completed a £10m fundraise to scale its marketing and communications software offering and open up further expansion into the US, Europe and APAC markets.



The financial results highlight Access Intelligence’s growth based on new international blue-chip client wins and a foundation of acquisitions, including the advanced audience and social media intelligence platform Pulsar in 2019. Access Intelligence’s software portfolio includes Vuelio, which provides PR and political monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools and ResponseSource, the network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry.



In challenging market conditions, the Group’s growth has demonstrated the strength of its software portfolio, with new client wins included Amazon, AstraZeneca, Boots, European Food Safety Authority, Hulu, LinkedIn, Linklaters, Nintendo, Levis Strauss, Publicis, Saatchi & Saatchi, Unicredit, Veolia and WWF.



The strong results are announced alongside the appointment of Sarah Vawda as new Audit Chair and Non Executive Director. Sarah has over 30 years corporate development, M&A and business transformation experience gained through senior roles with global businesses across multiple industries within both public and PE owned companies.



JOANNA ARNOLD, CEO of Access Intelligence, commented: “Our annual results are testament to the strength of our product portfolio, a brilliant team and our increasing global market share across a wide range of industries.



“We’re thrilled to have Sarah join us to accelerate our ambitious growth plans. She brings a wealth of experience from global enterprises, including her current role as Corporate Development Director at Johnson Matthey. Her knowledge in M&A and corporate strategy align perfectly with the board’s expertise.



“Technology has played a large part in many organisations’ success in the last year. The communications sector has been particularly vital for public and private institutions during the pandemic.



“The Marketing, Advertising, PR and Communications sector is adapting rapidly to audiences, customers and stakeholders who are increasingly online and across multiple platforms.



“Great advertising, marketing and communications is built on deep audience understanding, truth, authenticity and transparency. Our technologies help clients to find insights in among all the noise to anticipate and meet the needs of an increasingly sophisticated public, audience or consumer.”



SARAH VAWDA, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of Access Intelligence said: “I am delighted to be joining Access Intelligence at such an exciting time and looking forward to being part of its continued ambition to be the leader in delivering communications and marketing software solutions, building on the strong foundations that the team has already constructed.”



The full Access Intelligence results are available in the Group’s Annual Report.



-ENDS-



For more information



Jake O’Neill, head of marketing: 0203 426 4012, jake.oneill@vuelio.com.





About Access Intelligence



Access Intelligence PLC is an AIM-listed martech leader, helping marketers and communicators anticipate, react and adapt to what’s important to customers, stakeholders and their brand as they navigate a constantly changing world of influence and reputation online. Its technology is used by more than 3,500 global organisations every day, from blue-chip enterprises and communications agencies to public sector organisations and not-for-profits.



The Access Intelligence portfolio includes Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media in one place; Pulsar, the audience insights and social listening platform; and ResponseSource, the network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry.