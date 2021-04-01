London, April 2021; Pooch & Mutt, the UK’s premium health food manufacturers (whose products happen to be consumed by dogs), have launched its new ‘Calm & Relaxed’ wellness app to improve the mental health of the nation’s pooches.



The brand, who put a focus on creating positive nutrition and using the power of food to help pooches feel good, have taken their mission one step further by developing a calming app to help improve the mental health of our four-legged friends.



The brand is leading the pack in terms of product innovation and taking a holistic approach to animal wellbeing, with the new first of its kind app to help dogs find peace in an otherwise unnatural (lockdown) environment.



The app has four main features to focus on all areas of mental health and wellness, from calming meditations to help dogs relax after unwanted encounters with the postman, to hours of separation anxiety music to soothe those dogs that aren’t used to being left alone (a by-product of spending so much time with their owners through lockdown.)



App Features

• Celebrity Bedtime stories

Featuring well known celebrity pooch parents such as @maxoutinthelakedistrict, telling tales of four-legged adventures to help dogs drift off into a deep relaxing sleep.



• Pooch Yoga

Yoga sessions for owners and their dogs to improve health, reduce stress and bond in a series of 30 minute dog-friendly asanas.



• Pooch Meditation

Daily practice to help dogs calm the mind, reduce stress and promote total body wellness from nose to tail



• Separation Anxiety Music

20 hours of deep separation anxiety music to help your dog stay calm when they are left alone.



The app was pre-released to a select set of pooch parents and has so far received 5 star reviews, @Vizsla_vinnie commented “Peaceful pup after listening to some meditation pooch music on the new calming app!” and @stellabassethound, “Stella loves a calming bedtime story, we have to limit her screen time though or she would be on the app all day long!”



With the huge increase in puppy and new dog ownership in the UK over recent lockdowns, many people have benefitted from the positive mental health benefits that owning a dog brings. According to the Mental Health Foundation, ‘the companionship that a pet offers is a great way to reduce anxiety and stress.’



Emma Frain, Head of Brand for Pooch & Mutt said “Petting or playing with your dog is known to increase serotonin levels (the happy hormone), and for those that have been isolating alone or working from home, our furry friends have been a great source of company. This app was developed to pay forward some of the positive benefits that humans receive from their dogs on a daily basis and in turn, alongside a healthy balanced diet, help them to look after their dog’s mental health too. “



The brand is already well known for its Calm & Relaxed product range. This includes complete, grain-free dry food and junk-free treats. These premium products contain natural calming ingredients such as L-tryptophan, Valerian root and Chamomile, so the app is a great addition to this functional range.



The app is now available to download for free on iOS, unfortunately, Android users will have to wait a little longer. For more information head to poochandmutt.co.uk



About Pooch & Mutt



Pooch & Mutt was founded in 2007 as a healthy mainstream alternative to the junk filled ‘Big Pet Food’ brands on the market. Founder, Guy Blaskey, did a lot of running with his dog (and company mascot) Pepper. At the time there were other good quality pet foods emerging on the market, but none that embraced the power of positive nutrition, that you see in sports nutrition. Working with some of the top nutritionists in the UK, Guy developed the Pooch & Mutt food range, to not only cut out the junk of mass-produced pet foods, but to include positive nutrition, such as supplements and nutraceuticals, to help owners make healthier choices for their pets and help their dogs lead happy, healthy lives. Pooch and Mutt believe firmly that pets’ mental health is of equal importance to the physical, and constantly look for ingredients to promote that side of wellbeing. Pooch & Mutt makes complete, grain-free dry and wet food for dogs and cats, as well as natural supplements, treats and chews.



