Digital certificate industry veterans Tim Callan and Jason Soroko reach 150 episodes of PKI and Security podcast‬



South Bend, Indiana and Timmons, Ontario - Thursday 1st April 2021 – Root Causes, the world’s first podcast dedicated to PKI, digital certificates, and related security matters, has exceeded 40,000 listens as it passes the 150-episode mark. This success demonstrates that a series focused on a specific technology area can find its audience in today’s podcasting environment.



Industry veterans with nearly 40 years’ experience between them, hosts Tim Callan and Jason Soroko conceive, record, and produce each episode, often creating quick-turnaround segments to explain to expand on breaking industry news. Both are C-level executives at Sectigo®, a global provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions.



“We’re not professional podcasters; we both have day jobs,” said Callan. “That’s why it’s so gratifying to see a large number of industry professionals joining us for these discussions. That tells me digital certificates and PKI are topics that are important to a lot of people out there.”



“It all started because Tim and I would go off on these involved conversations about the industry and where it was heading,” Soroko added. “And I said, ‘Hey, we should be recording this stuff. I’ll bet there are other people who would like to know these things as well.”



Despite the podcast’s tight technical focus, because digital certificates touch all aspects of technology, the podcast spans a broad range of topics. Popular episodes have included:



Exchange Server Vulnerabilities‬

As the Microsoft Exchange vulnerability continues, Jason and Tim discuss why on-premises services may present greater risk than those in the cloud.



Quantum-Resistant Cryptography

Tim and Jason explain how academics, government, and the security industry are working together to discover and deploy a new set of cryptographic primitives that will be resistant to advances in quantum computers.



Prepare for One-Year Limits on SSL Certificates‬

After Apple announced its intention to limit the term of acceptable SSL certificates to one year, many listeners turned to Jason and Tim to understand this announcement and its consequences.



Today, best practices in digital certificates are continually under pressure from technology trends, new laws and regulations, cryptographic advances, and the evolution of our computing architectures to be more virtual, agile, ubiquitous, and cloud-based. In addition to drawing on their own opinions and experiences, the hosts interview influential guest experts with specialized knowledge in specific aspects of IT and PKI.



Previous guest subject matter experts include Tom Tansy, Chairman of the SunSpec Alliance, Joel Rennich, Director of Jamf Connect, and former CableLabs CIO, Mitch Ashley.



The Root Causes podcast is available to listen to on leading podcast platforms Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. Links to all episodes can also be found in the podcasts section of Sectigo’s website.



ENDS



About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.



UK Contacts

Ines Mitsou

imitsou@positivemarketing.com

(0)770 388 4664



Camilla Holroyd

cholroyd@positivemarketing.com

(0)798 119 5329