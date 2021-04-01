The Belfast-based operations of global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has been awarded the Silver Diversity Mark from awarding body Diversity Mark NI.





The award recognises AMS’s commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace and follows a number of initiatives launched by the business to achieve Silver status, including a maternity / paternity programme to support working parents back into employment, a mentoring programme and a number of awareness initiatives such as Pride events and diversity inclusion days. At the time of the award announcements, AMS were one of just three companies to have been awarded this prestigious mark in Northern Ireland.







The Belfast team is committed to continuing its journey to becoming a top diversity employer and has dedicated resources to becoming a Disability Confident Employer and improve social mobility through a number of campaigns to create new career opportunities for local communities.





Marcella McKeever, Head of the Belfast Global Client Service Centre at AMS commented on the award:





“Having previously been awarded the Bronze Diversity Charter Mark for our gender diversity and inclusivity actions, AMS took action to drive new diversity targets across the business, which included addressing disability and social mobility in the workplace. In addition to continuing to champion our initiatives across our gender diversity objectives, our aim is to become a Disability Confident Employer and provide an impact on our communities by accessing and progressing talent from all socio-economic backgrounds with the aim of improving social equality in our workplace. We believe that a diverse, equity and inclusive workforce is not only the right ethos to have but crucial to the development and success of our people.”





Christine White, Head of Diversity Mark added:





“We are thrilled that AMS have been awarded the Silver Diversity Mark in recognition of their progress and ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion. Our independent assessment panel congratulated AMS on their proactive and positive approach with excellent progress demonstrated against their Gender Diversity targets. They were also commended on their new focus and commitment to addressing Inclusion for people with Disabilities and their worthwhile work around Social Mobility in the workplace. We congratulate everyone at AMS on their innovative and progressive approach and we look forward to supporting them on their Diversity and Inclusion journey over the coming years whilst they maintain the highly robust Silver Accreditation and strive towards the Gold Diversity Mark.”







