LONDON (1 April 2021) — The May issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) celebrates weekend escapes with 52 ideas for flight-free breaks. With many destinations only a short drive, train journey or ferry ride away — and 21 of them in the UK and Ireland — there’s a wealth to choose from. From puffin-spotting in Wales and foraging in the French Alps to exploring Ireland’s Copper Coast on wheels and sampling the Slow Food movement in Italy, there are enough ideas to keep you inspired for a year of weekends away.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Destinations: We explore the wild and fragile frontiers of Antarctica and South Georgia; eat our way around Portugal’s Algarve region; sample local life in the shadow of Cambodia’s iconic Angkor Wat temples; enjoy a short break in the idyllic Croatian county of Istria; and examine the rising trend for secular pilgrimages.



Urban stories this issue include Nashville, Ljubljana and Cardiff.



Smart Traveller: The National Trust’s blossom tree initiative; scuba diving courses that make a difference; the highlights of Liechtenstein’s new 47-mile trail; boutique hotels in the Trieste; and a break in the Malvern Hills.



Author Series: Marco Tedesco on Greenland.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on exploring the UK coast in a campervan, the best resources for planning train travel in Europe, and the best long-haul destinations for visually impaired travellers. Meanwhile, the infographic celebrates Stonehenge, and Hot Topic looks at how this summer is shaping up for travel.



PLUS: Win a 10-night island-hopping tour in Scotland for two with McKinley Kidd. nationalgeographic.co.uk/competitions



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



