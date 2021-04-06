April 6th 2021 – Boston Limited Announces Integration of Latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors



Today marks the launch of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the introduction of their new balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities, designed through decades of innovation for the most in-demand workload requirements. Through work with the world's leading software vendors, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are optimised for many workload types and performance levels, all with the consistent, open Intel architecture you know and trust.



Boston is consistently working on advanced technology ahead of general availability and is pleased to announce the launch of our new range of systems featuring the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, providing outstanding CPU performance, leaving the technical staff at Boston Labs very impressed. The Boston Quattro 12160-N , which is based on the highly innovative BigTwin™ architecture from Supermicro, leverages expansion options from this latest CPU architecture (formerly known as 'Ice Lake') providing dual PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 slots and OCP 3.0 compliant networking options for each dual-processor node. In addition to the Boston Quattro family, we have developed the Boston Fenway 1180-0N . This is an incredibly flexible, high performance system in a 1U form factor and takes advantage of the latest Supermicro Ultra platform. This latest iteration of the Ultra architecture provides flexible "Ultra" riser networking and storage interface options. As Titanium level partners of Intel, Supermicro based systems are of course validated with the specification of "Intel scalable system framework architecture ready for Intel Xeon Scalable processors."



Available in configurations optimised for cloud, HPC, enterprise, network, security and IoT workloads, all Boston systems, featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, are available with up to 40 powerful cores and a wide range of frequency, feature and power levels. The addition of PCI-E Gen 4.0 boosts the bandwidth by a factor of 2 over PCI-E Gen 3.0, enabling optimal performance of latest technologies such as 100Gb/s+ networking, GPU accelerator technologies and NVMe storage. Boston are proud to announce testing available on these new processors imminently at our state-of-the-art on site labs facility.



Manoj Nayee, Managing Director, Boston Limited says; "Intel is a powerhouse for trusted innovations that deliver the performance they promise, whether that be through higher clock speeds, new instructions or power optimisation. Boston's commitment to its customers is to provide access to the latest technology in order to help deliver optimised solutions that will increase their productivity. Therefore, we are thrilled to be launching the Boston Quattro 12160-N and Boston Fenway 1180-0N featuring the 3rd generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Operating globally, our renowned reputation in delivering quality solutions to our customers combined with our strong technical skills allows us to create the systems that will deliver the breakthrough performance required in the industry today with Intel's new CPU."



“Boston Limited has always shown a strong commitment to collaborative engineering and new technology integration as part of their extensive portfolio of Intel based solutions,” says Patti Shaffner Jordan, Sr. Director, DPG Sales Acceleration at Intel. “We have enjoyed a strong partnership with them on Intel Select Solutions since 2018 and with today’s announcement of new products featuring Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors, we are excited to expand that partnership. Both the Boston Quattro and the Boston Fenway solutions demonstrate highly innovative architectures that are optimized to take advantage of the full breadth of Intel’s data-centric product portfolio.”



Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.



Notes to editors:



About Boston Limited



Boston Limited has been providing cutting-edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks. Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding – we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively. For more information, visit Boston.co.uk