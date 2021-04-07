John Bell & Croyden – London’s luxury pharmacy and pharmacists to Her Majesty the Queen – is delighted to launch the Skin Design London Clinic – the brand’s first ever clinical residency - at its prestigious Wigmore Street store.



The Skin Design London Clinic will see the introduction of London’s first customised treatments for a fresh face and glowing skin in just 15 minutes. The clinic promises clinical-style results without the downtime. Results will be powered by a tailored treatment approach curated by renowned skincare expert, CEO and Founder, Fatma Shaheen.



The clinic will be the starting point for personalised skin health journey and will feature a wide variety of treatments that cater for all skin needs. From a medley of Skin Design London professional strength peels, such as the Cherry Peel, Vitamin A Peel and The Clear Skin Peel to the infusion of technology to meet clients skin needs. The treatments are one of the most sought after by Celebrities, Fashion Directors, Beauty editors and key industry leaders.



Speaking about the unique residency, Fatma said: “We pride ourselves in our results and personalised skincare and treatments. To partner with John Bell & Croyden is the perfect space to deliver luxury clinical treatments. 2021 is an exciting time for us with new product launches, new treatments and global expansion. We are a brand born from treating clients’ faces so it only makes sense to build a brand that is a 360-wellness destination.”



Skin Design London is a designer cosmeceuticals clinic. Their success lies in the efficacy of their formulas which bridge prescription and luxury skincare with a distinctive edit of pioneering ingredients and innovative formulations for clinical-standard results at home. Fatma has mastered the art of knowing what skin needs and what works by redefining and reinventing cosmeceutical excellence with her award-winning edit of skin changing products and highly acclaimed treatments.



Since it was launched it has received global acceleration including being named winner of GQ Breakthrough Brand of the Year. The brand was also described as one of “The world’s best beauty destinations” by Financial Times - How to Spend, and crowned by Vogue Italia as a “Skin Saviour”.



Alexander Johnston, General Manager at John Bell & Croyden, added: “We are thrilled to announce Skin Design London’s residency at John Bell & Croyden. We have worked closely with the Skin Design London team for many years and this is our opportunity to be a part of their incredible journey as one of the most exciting skincare brands out there!”



Established in 1798 and pharmacists to Her Majesty The Queen since 1958, John Bell & Croyden’s Wigmore Street store has introduced hundreds of globally sourced wellbeing and beauty products to the UK market over the last 220 years. II has stocked the Skin Design London collection since 2018, including hero products such as the Antioxidant Glow, Retexturing Serum, Face Bath and Designer Balm.



The Skin Design London Clinic will be available in store at John Bell & Croyden from 12th April, Monday to Sunday, 9am - 6pm. To book an appointment please visit: https://johnbellcroyden.co.uk



Notes to Editor:



Julia Price, John Bell & Croyden Press Office

07737864878

Julia.price@johnbellcroyden.co.uk





- Ends-





More information about John Bell & Croyden:



Established in 1798 and pharmacists to Her Majesty The Queen since 1958, John Bell & Croyden’s iconic Wigmore Street store has introduced hundreds of globally sourced wellbeing and beauty products to the UK market over the last 222 years.



Passionate about putting healthcare and wellbeing first and with over 12,000 products and accompanying advice services, the beautifully designed destination store offers world class holistic services as well as a curated selection, all handpicked from the best products across health and beauty worldwide.



London’s Luxury Pharmacy is unlike no other in the world and has been dubbed the ‘best kept secret’ amongst celebrities. It is known for being the first retailer to bring many exclusive ranges and cult products to the UK.



InResidence, John Bell & Croyden’s in-house treatment and health services brand, offers customers unique experiences such as dietetics and nutritional consultations, bespoke facial treatments and a private GP services – all available to book at johnbellcroyden.co.uk





For more information visit: https://johnbellcroyden.co.uk