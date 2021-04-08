LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 8, 2021 – ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced that Sandra Hilt has been named Senior Director of EMEA Channel Sales. Based in Germany, Hilt will lead the EMEA channel team while directly engaging with solution and managed service providers in the DACH, META and Eastern European regions and continuing to build the ExtraHop Panorama Partner Program in the region.



Hilt brings to ExtraHop more than 20 years of experience building and growing successful channel sales teams and programs in cybersecurity with companies including Vectra AI, Centrify, HP Enterprise Security (ArcSight), Websense, and Stonesoft.



“Sandra has a proven track record of building strong channel programs that deliver value for partners and customers alike,” said Mark Fitzmaurice, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales for ExtraHop."The channel is at the core of our EMEA sales and expansion strategy, and we’re excited for Sandra's deep relationships and proven industry expertise to further accelerate our momentum and drive deeper channel engagement."



“ExtraHop has quickly established itself as an innovative pioneer within the NDR space and the next stage is to bring this unique message to a broader community of channel partners,“ explains Hilt. “This is an exciting time within the evolution of ExtraHop and I look forward to working closely with our team and our growing partner community to capitalise on the enormous potential.”



The ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 platform secures enterprises from ever-increasing advanced threats with cloud-native network detection and response. Reveal(x) provides complete east-west visibility, real-time threat detection inside the perimeter, and intelligent response at scale to help security organisations stay ahead of the advanced threats like supply chain attacks, zero days, and APTs. ExtraHop is rated as a top three vendor with the analyst firm, IDC , who estimates ExtraHop’s growth outpacing the category overall, with 42 percent year-over-year growth.



The ExtraHop Panorama Partner Program helps channel partners across geographies profitably deliver Reveal(x) 360 to their global customers, offering strong margins for invested partners.The multi-tier program includes several distributors serving the EMEA market and offers free sales and presales technical training along with a comprehensive partner portal, proposal-based MDF funding, and sales incentives. More details about the ExtraHop Panorama Partner Program can be found at www.extrahop.com/partners





About ExtraHop

ExtraHop is on a mission to arm security teams to confront active threats and stop breaches. Our Reveal(x) 360 platform, powered by cloud-scale AI, covertly decrypts and analyzes all cloud and network traffic in real time to eliminate blind spots and detect threats that other tools miss. Sophisticated machine learning models are applied to petabytes of telemetry collected continuously, helping ExtraHop customers to identify suspicious behavior and secure over 15 million IT assets, 2 million POS systems, and 50 million patient records. ExtraHop is a market share leader in network detection and response with 30 recent industry awards including Forbes AI50, Cybercrime Ransomware 25, and SC Media Security Innovator.



Stop Breaches 84% Faster. Get Started at www.extrahop.com/demo