Women@Dior was born in 2017 and is a unique international mentoring and educational programme to learn what is not taught: self-confidence and to dare for your career destiny. Since its creation, it has coached and helped blossom thousands of young women all over the world.



Women@Dior is an invitation-only programme. All participants are selected with the support of our partner schools and networks based on three criteria: talent, ambition, and generosity.



They are all young women full of promise and potential, united in the notion that their professional success is related to the sorority.



Today, with the support of UNESCO, the Women@Dior: Women Leadership and Sustainability Education Programme welcomes 500 Mentees and 300 Mentors each year from over 25 different countries such as France, China, Nigeria, Kenya, Costa Rica, Brazil, Iran and Bangladesh, just to name a few.



This year, seven female students from NEOMA were chosen over hundreds to be guided by their Dior Mentors as they take their first steps in their careers, whilst building their professional experience.



“This programme, which supports young women by boosting their self-confidence and focuses on several thematic such as gender equality and sustainability, will allow me to develop soft skills such as autonomy, creativity and team-working,” says Cecilia Conti, International Master in Luxury Management student.



Inclusion has been a fundamental value of Christian Dior Couture from the very beginning. The most inclusive companies are the ones that last, thriving on the diversity of this world and its talents, both individually and culturally.



“I'm fortunate to be a part of this highly encouraging programme for young women professionals around the world to sculpture their talent and entrepreneurial skills,” says Nivetha Karthikeyan, MSc Global Management student.



"Being a part of the ‘Women@Dior’ is a unique opportunity where passion meets purpose. I felt honored to be selected, contribute to this sorority and be a part of such an enriching experience surrounded by amazing personalities," says Chloé Hambre, MSc Luxury Marketing student.





