10 Years Younger is back on Channel 5, with more jaw dropping makeovers and exciting advice on how to roll back the years and look like a fresher version of ourselves.



TV journalist, Cherry Healey and her team have just 10 days to transform the looks and confidence of those who feel a lot older than their years.



Our experts like a challenge and our cast presents them with an array of age-related conundrums to grapple with. From broken, stained and missing teeth to receding hairlines, pigmentation, saggy skin, smokers’ lips and ill-fitting clothes there is plenty to tighten, polish, lift and replace on the transformation journeys.



Stylist Gemma Sheppard is back with interesting ways to make your wardrobe work for a more youthful appearance. As well as incorporating the latest catwalk trends she is full of ideas of how to revive and refresh old items and how to embrace the whole preloved clothes culture whilst creating exciting new looks.



Make-up Artist Hannah Martin and Hairdresser to the stars John Vial deliver ingenious tips including a fail-safe eyeliner trick to open sunken eyes and hair colours and cuts to revive the most lacklustre hair, boosting volume and confidence in equal measures.



Dentist Uchenna has her work cut out as she sets about replacing rotten teeth with dazzling smiles and Cosmetic Physician Dr Tapan Patel and Celebrity Beautician Nilam Holmes (who counts Victoria Beckham and Amanda Holden as clients) use industry leading non-invasive cosmetic techniques including Evoke Face Technology, Lumecca IPL laser therapy, Collagenwave radio frequency skin tightening and Morpheus 8 Dermapen microneedling - as well as our old friends Botox and Dermal fillers to refresh and revive the weariest of faces with a very natural end result.



With a cast that seems to put everyone before themselves – including nurses, carers, cancer sufferers, exhausted mothers and police officers Cherry and the team set about tackling their confidence issues from the outside in. Many have been through tough times, losing their way and their sense of identity – this series is just as much about boosting self-worth and lifting spirits as it is erasing lines and firming jowls.



