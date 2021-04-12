CleanRite sanitisers, a new dermatologically advanced solution to keeping surfaces and hands guarded against COVID-19 is launching in the UK in April 2021. CleanRite is a new generation disinfectant range to ensure surfaces, the air in public areas such as schools and workplaces, as well as hands - are all protected from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



The ‘wonder’ of Hypochlorous



The CleanRite range of sanitising products are Hypochlorous-based (HOCl) which is an anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial solution, proven to kill 99.9% of germs on contact. Specifically, Hypochlorous has been proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 in an independent lab test carried out by Richard Stanton, a Reader in Division of Infection & Immunity at the School of Medicine at Cardiff University. Fully regulated and child-friendly, CleanRite, which dries quickly and leaves no sticky residue, is perfect for use in schools - as well as being dermatologically tested and suitable for use from birth.



Caroline Fogarty, Managing Director, CF Pharma, said, “In laboratory tests we were able to show that the Hypochlorous ingredient in CleanRite killed the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 30 seconds. Hypochlorous is a ‘wonder’ ingredient because not only is it free of alcohol and harmful chemicals, it is hypoallergenic and skin friendly. It is as natural as water and doesn’t need to be rinsed off. So not only is it people-friendly, but it is planet-friendly too.



“I believe that Hypochlorous is the future of everyday sanitisation. As we learn to live with the need for heightened sanitisation even after lockdown is eased, choosing something that is gentle on your skin, eyes, lungs and even the environment makes CleanRite ideal for long-term usage.”



CleanRite – both powerful and safe



CleanRite is an alcohol-free hypoallergenic sanitiser. It is highly effective without dehydrating, irritating, stinging or damaging skin or eyes making it perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin and children.

CleanRite is highly effective on multiple surfaces and equipment around the home and workplace, including kitchen worktops (since it is food safe), desks, handrails, laptops, phones, pens and children’s games and toys. And unlike most alcohol-based products, CleanRite is non-flammable.



Clare Hughes (MPSI BSc PHARM), Founder, CF Pharma said, “Hypochlorous (HOCl) is a major breakthrough in sanitisation since it kills the SARS-CoV-2 virus instantly along with 99.9% of germs - and yet it is dermatologically gentle for broadscale family and school use. Our shelf stable Hypochlorous, delivers the highest killing efficacy yet with remarkable safety.



“The advanced CleanRite formulation based on Hypochlorous, makes this ‘nature’s powerful disinfectant’. Indeed, Hypochlorous, which is produced naturally by the body’s white blood cells to support the human immune system in fighting infection and bacteria, has been used in wound-healing for decades.”



When designing CleanRite for safe use in schools, CF Pharma were keen to deliver a product that could be used by children without the need for constant adult supervision. Hypochlorous is both powerful and safe. It combines the strength to kill the COVID-19 virus immediately plus the gentleness that makes it an ideal sanitisation solution for those looking for a dermatologically advanced product.



Caroline Fogarty said, “It looks like we are going to be living with the need for increased sanitisation at home, in the workplace, on public transport and in schools for some considerable time. So being able to offer a sanitisation range that has a skin friendly pH for family use, from birth, makes CleanRite an essential tool for everyone as we navigate the new normal.”



Availability



CleanRite is manufactured in various sizes from 60ml to 4500ml with convenient 60ml and 150ml finger sprays available for use at home, in the workplace and when travelling - which are for sale on Amazon.

For further information, to view the full range of products or to place an order for your school or business visit CleanRite.



About CF Pharma



CleanRite is manufactured by CF Pharma a pharmaceutical company based in Kilkenny, Ireland. The CleanRite range is the first Hypochlorous based, alcohol-free hand-sanitiser to be manufactured and regulated in Ireland.

