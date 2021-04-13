I feel PCI Pal is at a hugely interesting stage of its development having established significant foundations for its cloud business globally to date

London, UK 13 April 2021 -- PCI Pal®, the global cloud provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, today announced the appointment of Mufti Monim as Chief Technology Officer to direct the strategic technical vision for the company.



Mufti joins PCI Pal from Deko, the retail finance cloud technology provider where, as CTO, he led the product and engineering teams, developing a market leading platform used by more than 1700 merchants and processing more than 2 million credit applications, worth in excess of £2bn.



Prior to working at Deko, Mufti was Head of Technology at Lebara Money, where he created an international money transfer platform, achieving £100 million worth of transfers within its first 12 months of operation. Previously, Mufti had worked in various roles at Lebara Mobile, including Head of Digital Technology.



Working with PCI Pal’s leadership team and reporting to CEO James Barham, Mufti will use his extensive expertise and experience within cloud and payments technologies to further advance the company’s goal to be the preferred solution provider that organisations turn to globally for achieving payment security within customer engagement environments.



As well as spearheading technology strategy, Mufti will lead the newly formed product team at PCI Pal in the identification and development of future product enhancements and features as the Company seeks to capitalise on the opportunities before it in its fast-moving global market.



“It is such an exciting time for me to be joining this high-growth cloud payment security business. Having established itself as the market leader for cloud solutions in its space, I’m thrilled to add my expertise in these areas to the existing management team at PCI Pal, and I see significant opportunities long into the future for both its technology and products,” said Mufti. “My previous two leadership roles have been at high-growth companies too, and I feel PCI Pal is at a hugely interesting stage of its development having established significant foundations for its cloud business globally to date.”



James Barham, CEO, PCI Pal said: “With Mufti’s hugely relevant cloud and payments background, plus his clear focus and drive as a high-energy technology leader, I believe that he will play a big part in the next evolutionary step in executing our technical vision and, longer-term, our product innovation capabilities. We are very excited to have Mufti join the PCI Pal family and can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together.”



