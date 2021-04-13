The content enablement platform’s newest solution supports sharing & collaboration, tracking & analytics and e-signing for enterprise business content



LONDON – 13 April, 2021 – Templafy, the leading content enablement platform that aligns workforces and helps people create on-brand, high-performing business content faster, today announced the launch of its newest product, Engage. Engage follows business content (like documents and presentations) beyond your desktop, supporting the next phase of the business content lifecycle in order to help enterprises improve content performance.



An integral part of Templafy’s content enablement solutions, Engage supports sharing, collaboration and tracking for business content. In a recent study, Templafy uncovered that over 1 in 3 UK employees experience some form of document delivery anxiety when sending an important business document out for review. Whether that anxiety stems from lack of insight into when content is being reviewed or concern that content won’t be well-received, Engage helps calm these fears by providing transparent delivery and collaboration, and analytics and insights that help improve overall content performance. In an effort to support a connected future of work and ensure a seamless user experience, Engage, like all Templafy solutions, is embedded within the employee’s workflow, integrating with commonly used enterprise tech applications such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and Salesforce.



“It’s rare that employees create business content that lives on their desktop eternally. They send it to their boss for input, they share it with potential customers to move a deal along or to a recruitment prospect to grow their team. This content is where business is done,” said Christian Lund, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Templafy. “We built Engage to support these critical business activities and deliver data around content performance that can be used to measurably improve content’s impact, and therefore business results themselves.”





Key features of Engage include:



Sharing and Collaboration

- Easily share business content from any business applications that employees already work in (e.g., Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Salesforce etc.) to colleagues and third party recipients

- Build curated collaboration and approval flows using annotations, comments or action points directed at specific respondents

- Send files with no size limitations using unique links that are only accessible by chosen recipients



Tracking and Analytics

- Real-time notifications and insights that offer transparency in the business content review cycle

- Robust document insights dashboard that displays actionable data to ensure better business content performance



E-Signing

- Later this year, Engage will complete its support of the business content lifecycle by offering e-signing capabilities. Engage Sign will support electronic signature capabilities directly through Templafy



“Content - like sales proposals, employee contracts and client deliverables and the elements like data, visuals, and disclaimers that live within those documents - is a primary driver of business itself, but often is not treated as such. In order to truly ensure content performs as it should, enterprises need to adopt solutions that enable their content – that help centrally govern it, improve the process of building, editing and perfecting it, and understand how it is performing and what value it is ultimately bringing to the organization,” said Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO of Templafy. “Without these solutions, businesses risk disconnected content which can lead to loss of compliance, brand integrity and employee productivity, and ultimately negatively impact overall business performance. Engage ensures Templafy’s platform enables business content not just in the creation and editing phases, but throughout the entirety of the business content lifecycle, ultimately leading to better business results.”





Pioneering content enablement with a smarter document workflow



To combat the prevalent problem of disconnected content, Templafy is pioneering the content enablement category with a first-of-its-kind infrastructure designed to actively accelerate business performance through connected content. With connected content – content that is always on-brand, compliant and optimized to drive strong business outcomes - enterprises can ensure their business content does its primary job for the organization: drive business results.



Last year, Templafy introduced Hive, a new iteration of its platform which redefined the typical workflow of creating business content. Hive’s application-agnostic nature ensures users can begin business content creation from within their CRM system, DMS, SharePoint or within Microsoft Office or Google Workspace as you likely do today, making the process more intuitive from the start. By offering a smarter content creation workflow - connecting all company content across the enterprise applications organizations use to do business and allowing employees to start the business content creation process from wherever they work - Templafy drives true content enablement.





About Templafy

Templafy is pioneering the content enablement category with a first-of-its-kind infrastructure that actively accelerates business performance with connected content. Unlike existing solutions, Templafy is embedded in company-wide workflows, going beyond simple content management to serve teams exactly what they need, when and where they need it within the applications they already work in, while allowing organizations to effortlessly govern content and track performance. Essential to business enablement and embedded in every employee’s workflow, Templafy’s platform enhances the end-user experience, aligns workforces and enables people to create on-brand, high-performing business content faster. A seamless future of work relies on content enabled by Templafy.

Founded in Denmark in 2014, Templafy is a global organization with offices in six major business hubs such as New York, London, Copenhagen and Sydney. Templafy supports over 2.8M users and enables over 600 enterprise customers like KPMG, IKEA, and BDO.