LONDON (April 2021) APL Media and ASTA are proud to announce the release of the latest edition of the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide 2021/22. The guide is widely embraced by the travel industry as an invaluable reference resource and is packed full of useful member and travel industry information.



The ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide provides travel industry professionals with a daily reference guide offering comprehensive, country-by-country profiles with maps, including US state profiles, giving anyone selling a destination all the information they need to do so confidently and accurately. It also details ASTA’s history, procedures and membership, as well as general industry information.



The publication is accompanied by a series of in-depth regional guides that focus on larger territories. Each of these contains company information and contact details for each international ASTA member serving that destination. It also has detailed information on transportation, weather, local attractions, cultural information, currency and more.



Zane Kerby, ASTA president and CEO, says, “Whether you’re an international agency, tour operator, US-based consortium, travel agency, host agency, independent agent or supplier, the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide is a business tool that can be used to find credible ASTA members. We hope you’ll use it to connect to members who can help grow your business.”



The ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide reaches 55,000 of the most influential members of the US travel industry. Around 83% of United States’ travel agency sales are represented by ASTA members, with 26% of readers reporting annual sales in excess of $4m and 55% with sales of more than $2m.



For further information, visit aplmedia.co.uk



Notes to editors:



APL Media Limited produces the annual ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide for ASTA.



ASTA was founded in 1931 as the American Steamship and Tourist Agent’s Association and is the largest association of travel professionals in the world today. Members include travel agents, tour operators and support services right across the spectrum from small family-owned businesses to the largest tour operators. asta.org



CONTACT:



Jo Fletcher-Cross, Editor, Worldwide Destination Guide

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

jo.fletcher-cross@aplmedia.co.uk



Maria Pieri, Editorial Director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@aplmedia.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, Managing Director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9009

matthew@aplmedia.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9009

anthony@aplmedia.co.uk