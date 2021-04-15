AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions) today shared that it has been recognized as a “Leader” by Everest Group in its report “Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.” Having participated in the assessment every year since 2010, this marks the company’s 11th appearance in this position.



The annual PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. As part of this process, AMS was evaluated comparatively on two key dimensions: overall impact created in the market and the ability to deliver services successfully.



"AMS continues to be a significant global player in the highly competitive RPO market due to its global footprint and strong value-added consulting service offerings. Its organic and inorganic investments in its technology capabilities have enabled it to create a strong value proposition for clients," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. “Its value proposition and continued investments in this space helped to position the firm as a Leader on Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® 2021.”



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer of AMS, commented “To be classified for the eleventh time as a leader in the global RPO market in what has undoubtedly been a year like no other is testament to the hard work of the AMS team. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix offers an in-depth assessment of the rapidly evolving RPO landscape and this year’s findings reflect what AMS is best known for: our ability to find high performing, diverse talent and support our clients in today’s ever changing landscape.”







