On Sunday, April 25 at 6pm, Gary James McQueen will host his first digital fashion show, Guiding Light, featuring 20 new runway designs with assistance from Sky Arts and Epic MegaGrants.



What makes this a true first of its kind is that it's a fashion show, 8-minute film with deep storytelling, virtual showroom, and AR experience all in one, built from the ground up with Unreal Engine. Plus, people will be able to wear the digital designs via DressX following the event.