Fineon Exchange is proud to announce that the UK Department for International Trade has listed the Fineon Exchange platform as a finance matchmaking solution for British exporters.



The platform helps exporters increase their global sales, optimise working capital and minimise risk, by validating their trade finance requirements and matching them with the most appropriate funders and credit insurers.



Using unique, data-driven technology, Fineon Exchange helps exporters submit key company and transaction details in the most straightforward way and provides them with advice that enable their finance requests to achieve a greater success rate by reaching multiple funders at once.



As British exporters look to expand their products’ international footprint and increase their global sales in the wake of Brexit, it is a key moment for them to gain a clear understanding of the suite of financing solutions that are available to facilitate this growth.

Within the context of the global pandemic, credit insurance is also playing an increasing important role for exporters. Using digital tools which provide access to multiple solutions in one place, Fineon Exchange can help British manufacturers increase efficiency and allow them to get ahead in a highly competitive marketplace.



CEO of Fineon Exchange Dominic Broom noted “This is an exciting development for Fineon Exchange. We are proud to have been including within the short list of recommended solutions providers by the Department for International Trade, and we look forward to supporting more British exporters by arranging finance for their world class products and services,”



The Department for International Trade is now offering a comprehensive A-Z guide to exporters including Export Market Guides and Business Support for those affected by Covid19 in an attempt to springboard export figures and diminish the current trade deficit.



Notes to Editors

Fineon Exchange was founded in 2018 by Fintech guru Michel Kilzi following 10 years of dedication to refining the advanced technology and development required in the construction of the perfect matchmaking platform. In 2020 the company welcomed Dominic Broom as Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him unrivalled trade finance expertise and contacts.

Today Fineon Exchange has representatives in the UK, Luxembourg, and the Middle East who possess a wealth of finance and export experience. Unlike any other trade finance support platform, Fineon Exchange is built by experts who understand the needs and aspirations of both the international finance community and global exporters, and who have over a hundred years of combined export finance experience.