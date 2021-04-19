• NYC firm will be the first business in the United States to use ground-breaking new British wind turbines.

• The 54 turbines can generate enough power to meet the energy needs of 43 average American homes.

• The super-light turbines are made from recycled materials start generating power in a light breeze





Socially-responsible New York City asphalt manufacturer Green Asphalt will be the first company in the United States to use a new breed of compact vertical-axis wind turbines.



The deal comes hot on the heels of the announcement that London’s iconic O2 Arena will be the first venue in the world to install Alpha 311’s unique turbines.



Green Asphalt manufactures 100% recycled asphalt using reclaimed material, and specializes in green infrastructure and development projects.



Green Asphalt has ordered 54 turbines, which can generate enough power to meet the energy needs of 43 average American homes.



The power generated by these compact, yet powerful, turbines will be for lighting, asphalt production and Green Asphalt’s recycling operation. The units will be placed on rooftops, alongside a new bulkhead and along the plant’s perimeter wall.



Green Asphalt is one of the only 100% recycled asphalt plants in the world, and recycles 200,000 tons of asphalt per year.



Alpha 311 has recently been listed in a prestigious list of Europe's top 100 sustainability start-ups, so this is a common-sense partnership that will help guide Green Asphalt and other forward-thinking businesses towards a future of 100% carbon-free electricity.



The turbines will be installed at Green Asphalt’s NYC plant in summer 2021.



Green Asphalt Vice President, Jim McMurray, said:

“Our entire team is excited about exploring the opportunity and potential relationship with Alpha 311. Powering our 100% recycled asphalt plant with wind would be ground-breaking. Six months ago we never would have imagined it being possible, and now it is starting to become a reality.”



Alpha 311 CEO, Barry Thompson added:

“It feels fitting that the first US company to embrace our technology is based in New York City, which has been a center for innovation for decades. It’s a wonderful the way our small British company has been embraced by the US. We’re excited to see how much of a difference we can make to a company that is already committed to making the world a greener place. This is another exciting step into the future of local and distributed 100% carbon free electricity generation.”





About Alpha 311



Alpha 311 is Britain's most innovative wind energy company. Its unique vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs) are smaller, cheaper and more efficient than traditional turbines. The blades are built from recycled plastics and are themselves fully recyclable.



The turbines can be retro-fitted to existing infrastructure (e.g. lighting columns), and so are easy to install. They reduce transmission costs by producing energy close to where it's needed. They are less than a metre tall, and weigh just 3.7kg.



The company has placed a focus on local communities, by pledging to power street lights for free and to give away a portion of energy generated so it can be used for schools, hospitals, and other public amenities.



Ex-BBC and ITV anchor Sir Martyn Lewis CBE sits on the board, while Vodafone founder Sir Julian Horn-Smith is the company's chairman.



www.alpha-311.com



For more information, contact: mike@alpha-311.com





About Green Asphalt

Green Asphalt's material is primarily made out of 100% reclaimed asphalt pavement.



Green Asphalt is recognized for being the first asphalt plant in the U.S. to be approved by state and local agencies, to produce fully recycled material. The plant is approved by the NYS DOT and various local municipalities in NY, in addition to NYC Department of Design and Construction.



Providing services to companies and projects all throughout New York City, the material contributes LEED credits, are sustainable by any standard, and offer CO2e offset credits for Green Projects.



For more information, contact: info@greenasphaltco.com