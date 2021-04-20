Consolidator Operating Framework© is a ready-to-use playbook for veterinary groups, visualised on a complex infographic that features the key processes, principles, and workflows required to become an agile organisation.



VIS presents Consolidator Operating Framework© (COF), a playbook for veterinary groups to systematize acquisition, integration, and improvement of practices with a special focus on burnout prevention. COF provides a knowledge base of proven, integrated principles, practices, and workflows to guide enterprises in scaling and facilitating alignment and collaboration across all organisational levels.



COF is visualised on an interactive infographic uniting all elements of an enterprise into a single accountability structure. Every box on the COF is clickable and leads to a corresponding article in the knowledge base. The articles provide a detailed explanation of each process, explain the risks of not having it in place, and its role in employee burnout prevention. Additionally, the nuances for veterinary groups that are scaling through the de novo or franchise model are featured.



COF was developed based on the classic burnout triggers introduced by Christina Maslach: lack of control, value conflict, insufficient reward, work overload, unfairness, and community breakdown. Each process in the Framework is targeted towards eliminating these triggers, so implementing the COF will ultimately create a thriving environment for veterinary staff.



“In combination with our Consolidator Maturity Model©, COF presents a unique playbook for growing a veterinary group — be it a classic acquisition model, de novo, franchise or partnership. We have developed our business methodology and operating framework for consolidators to help them grow a more sustainable business and take better care of their employees,” Dr. Ivan Zak, CEO of VIS, said.



Earlier, VIS released its Consolidator Maturity Model© designed to assess organisational maturity, determine the current phase in the consolidator lifecycle, and ultimately, build a roadmap to value creation for the enterprise.



Consolidator Operating Framework©: https://vetintegrations.com/consolidator-operating-framework...

Consolidator Maturity Model©: https://vetintegrations.com/cmm-strategic/



About VIS

VIS is building the first consolidator operating platform in veterinary and other domains. Leveraging deep executive domain knowledge, VIS crafted a playbook for sustainable acquisition, integration, and management of practices, focusing on burnout prevention. The VIS solution is a complex combination of proprietary methodologies, operating framework, and data-driven technology designed to accelerate enterprise value creation while preserving the employee experience.



