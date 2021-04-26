After a year spent mostly indoors, spring marks the perfect opportunity to update and redecorate.



With working from home now a key part of our lives, here are 3 tips on how to refresh your home office this season.



First, choose a colour palette that uplifts your space. Light colours such as white or mint green will make the room feel bigger and reflect any natural light that comes in. Take advantage of this new look by adding indoor plants which instantly breathe new life into your home office.



Similar to the rest of the home, your home office should also be an extension of your personality. Perk up the space with mementos such as photographs, posters or artwork for a productive boost.



Lastly, round off your look with chic finishing touches. For example, if you have a light colour palette, contrast it with black accents such as minimalist shelves or sleek wall frames. These small details will quickly take a space from basic and functional to smart and stylish.



