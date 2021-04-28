Colin Bell, Chief Executive Officer at HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe, joins Quantexa’s board to support the data & analytics software company as it continues to expand its enterprise technology



London. 28th April 2021. Quantexa, the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), has welcomed Colin Bell, HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe Chief Executive Officer, to its board of directors with immediate effect. This news comes as Ray O’Brien, Global Risk Chief Operating Officer at HSBC steps down from Quantexa’s board.



Following his recent move from Group Chief Compliance Officer to Chief Executive Officer at HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe, Colin Bell joins Quantexa with more than a decade of experience in managing risk and financial crime compliance at UBS Investment Bank, after 16 years in the British Army. Bell’s extensive knowledge and expertise in financial services and public sectors will support Quantexa’s global expansion and accelerate data-driven transformation in its core markets.



Having recently raised $65m in Series C funding and achieved 100% growth in revenue despite the pandemic, Quantexa’s software creates a contextual data foundation and provides a single view of data and networks to enable analytics for trusted enterprise decision-making across the customer lifecycle. Quantexa now serves more than 70 countries and was recognized as one of the UK’s fastest growing technology companies in the Sunday Times Tech Track.



Discussing the appointment, Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa said, “We’re delighted to welcome Colin to Quantexa’s board of directors at such an exciting time for the company. Colin’s wealth of experience will help Quantexa continue to excel and meet the high market demand for enterprise technology that drives better decisions and delivers business value.”



Colin commented: “Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence platform brings undeniable value to its customers when tackling data challenges and building customer context for use cases across data management, risk and compliance, and customer intelligence. At HSBC, we have been working directly with Quantexa to develop an AI solution which will help us to better identify financial crime. I’m looking forward to joining Quantexa’s board at a pivotal moment in the company's growth and sharing my experience in the ever-evolving and challenging financial services and public sectors.”





ABOUT QUANTEXA



Quantexa is a data and analytics software company pioneering contextual decision intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.



The Quantexa platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 300 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.



For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn.



Media contacts:

Camilla Holroyd

cholroyd@positivemarketing.com

(0)20 3637 0640