28 April 2021, Horsham - Breathe, HR software provider for SMEs has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award, an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.



Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded only to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights. Businesses who meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected and their average rating, receive the award.



A highly valued badge of approval, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on interactions with real customers. As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’s commitment to outstanding service.



Feefo gives Platinum Trusted Service awards to businesses that have achieved the Feefo Gold standard for three consecutive years or more. In normal times, the Feefo Gold Trusted Service award recognises organisations that have collected at least 50 Feefo reviews in a year and have achieved a service rating of at least 4.5.



This year, to avoid penalising businesses suffering unduly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the criteria has been adjusted.



Organisations that won a Gold Trusted Service award last year but struggled to achieve the required number of reviews this year, have been assessed on an average rating over the 24-month period covering 2020 and 2019.



Rachel King, Marketing Director, Breathe commented: “We’re very excited to receive this award from Feefo because it’s based on the feedback of real customers, who are the most important judges of all. It recognises how hard we work to give all our customers the best possible experience, even in a year as tough as 2020.



Everyone at Breathe is fully committed to the highest quality of service, so it’s important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers. The beauty of Feefo is that it enables us to consistently improve, so we’re looking forward to another successful year.”



Congratulating Breathe on winning this year’s award, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented: “The Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that are outstanding in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.



“This year, despite the incredible challenges of a global pandemic, so many companies using Feefo have continued to provide remarkably high levels of service and they deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved. It’s why we have changed our criteria to be fair to the organisations that have struggled in such difficult circumstances. At Feefo we help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible.



“I’m confident that throughout 2021 we’ll see even greater customer experience achievements from our partners as we return to something like business-as-usual.”



Feefo is a reviews and customer insights technology company that provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and insights. Working with over 3,500 clients, Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic, by matching it to a legitimate transaction, to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter business decisions.



About Feefo



Feefo is a disruptive global technology company empowering brands to make smarter decisions and improve consumer experiences by leveraging the full potential of real customer reviews.



Feefo’s cutting-edge review platform is trusted by more than 3,500 brands including Next, Vauxhall, Iceland, Mazda, Expedia, Michael Page and JCB, who rely on it to supply smart insights that transform their ability to market, sell and build more rewarding relationships with customers.



A trusted partner of Google, Feefo’s technology and consultancy team possesses unique expertise and business insight, enabling brands to employ cutting-edge innovation that optimises the delivery of digital marketing and advertising.



Please visit: www.feefo.com



About Breathe



Effortless people admin. Breathe provides easy-to-use HR software to help SMEs spend less time on HR admin, and more time with their people. Born in 2012, Breathe now helps more than 9,000 companies manage their people with over 250,000 employees in the system. Breathe is also sold through a successful partner network now supporting 500 HR partners.



Why? People are at the heart of all businesses – so if you look after your people, they will look after the rest.



Clients include firms such as Thortful, Huel and Wildlife Trusts. Breathe is the trading name for Centurion Management Systems Ltd who’ve been selling software since 1996.



Please visit: www.breathehr.com



