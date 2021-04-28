Global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions Guidant Global has launched its new INfluence Workforce Consortium, bringing together specialist US partners to help employers put diversity into action across contingent workforces.



This new, US-focused initiative will drive proactive strategic partnerships with experts in diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I) across contingent recruitment. Guidant will work with members of the Consortium to drive further inclusion across non-employee workforces and expand members’ reach to increase the volume of diverse talent across Guidant Global’s client MSP programs.



This latest move will build on the firm’s success across its INfluence Supplier Diversity Program – an initiative which nurtured more Diverse-Certified and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) to become approved vendors supplying talent into Guidant programs – which saw 10 strategic suppliers completing a two-year diverse supplier program in December 2020, with 27 new program additions and $6.8 million net new spend made through the INfluence Supplier Diversity program.



Members of this new Influence Workforce Consortium include:



- The MOM Project: the largest digital marketplace dedicated to building a better workplace for women, families and the businesses they support.

- Primary Talent Partners: a women-owned staffing and executive firm dedicated to helping top companies find quality employees in IT, engineering, corporate professional and life sciences utilizing programs designed to support Black STEM students into employment.

- Pyramid Consulting: a Minority Business Enterprise that promotes being intentionally inclusive and supports the next generation of tech talent by uncovering hidden talent within diverse, female and veteran candidates.



Beth Armesto, Sr. Director, Supplier Relationship Management at Guidant Global, commented:



“The diversity, equality and inclusion agenda has truly taken center stage in the last year but driving this in the flexible workforce has proven particularly challenging for some organizations. By partnering with the most innovative and experienced DE&I suppliers in our network, we are paving the way for positive change and increasing diverse representation in our clients’ workforces. We have selected these firms as part of our Influence Workforce Consortium because they are driving positive meaningful change and together we can open more doors for under-represented talent across our clients’ contingent workforce.”



Allison Robinson, CEO & Founder of The Mom Project, commented on the news:



“Guidant Global and The Mom Project have been partners since 2019 and being part of the INfluence Workforce Consortium is an exciting evolution of our partnership. Our mission is to see more of the talented moms, dads, and allies across the US remain in the workforce and thrive in opportunities that work best for them. Guidant is playing a proactive role in supporting that mission while helping clients meet their DE&I goals."



Tinisha Bookhart, Founding Partner of Primary Talent Partners added:



“We help solve the problem by removing financial barriers faced by Black STEM students and by helping them overcome the ‘feeling of not belonging’ in STEM related fields.”



Namita Tirath, Co-founder and COO at Pyramid Consulting commented:



“Investing time and money in being more welcoming, opening the door wider for more people to enter and screening ‘in’ rather that screening ‘out’ is foundational to our commitment to building a more diverse workforce.”



